Peanut butter (smooth) 8 ounces

Red Thai curry 1 ounce

Water 8-10 ounces

Lime juice 1 ounce

Brown sugar (just a pinch) .005 ounces

White vinegar ounces 0.5 ounces

Hoisin Sauce 1 ounce

Soybean Sauce 1 ounce

Coconut milk 5.625 ounces

Place all ingredients into blender and spin until it's smooth.

Link: redstixstreetfood.com