Recipes for a healthy breakfast on the go

The back-to-school schedule sometimes puts a real rush on breakfast.

Nutritionist and chef Patricia Greenberg, who is also the author of the cookbook "Scrumptious Sandwiches, Salads, and Snacks," shared these healthy and easy ideas.

An egg muffin is a great make-ahead meal that can go along for the ride.

Toast is another breakfast idea that's easy to transport if you must. Adding berries, cream cheese or cinnamon can make it better.

Banana chocolate bites are a frozen breakfast idea perfect for the kind of Texas summer that's still going strong.

And finally, there's a caprese salad recipe to help you add more fruit to your diet.

Spinach Quiche Muffins

Quiche is a savory, rich pastry, known for its hearty fullness. Served as a muffin, this lightened-up version eliminates the crust without skimping on flavor!

5 whole eggs

1⁄4 cup milk

1⁄4 tsp salt

Pinch of black pepper

3⁄4 cup shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese combined

1⁄2 red pepper, finely diced

1⁄2 large zucchini, fine diced

2 small bunches of fresh spinach, cleaned, stemmed and chopped.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line 12 muffin tins with cupcake paper.

Beat eggs, and add milk salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Add cheeses, pepper, zucchini and spinach and mix well.

Pour mixture evenly into each muffin cup and bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool until pan is comfortable to touch and turn the quiches onto a large platter.

Serve warm or cold.

Cooking Note: For an easy breakfast, bake muffins at night and refrigerate. Quickly re-warm in the morning for a nourishing breakfast on the go.

Serves: 12 muffins, or 36 minis for large crowds

Pineapple Peach Caprese Salad

The combination of fresh fruit and cheese is light and satisfying all at once. It is also is perfect for a "to go" meal and keeps all day!

6 pineapple slices

6 peach slices

12 ounces mozzarella cheese, half moon shape

6 fresh basil leaves, chopped

4 tablespoons olive oil

Shingle the pineapple and peach slices with the Mozzarella cheese on a plate and sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.

Drizzle olive oil on top and serve.

Cooking Note: Cooking note: This recipe works great with peaches and pears. Use a few different fruits for a decorative flair.

Serves: 4

Mixed Berries and Ricotta Cheese Cinnamon Toast

This is substantial as a meal, and great to share as a sweet snack.

4 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

1 cup fresh mixed berries (sliced strawberries 3-4, raspberries, 4-5 blackberries 3)

1 teaspoon agave syrup

1⁄4 cup ricotta cheese

Toast the cinnamon bread slices and set on a plate.

In a small bowl combine sliced berries and agave syrup.

Spread the ricotta evenly on both slices of bread and top with berries and serve.

Cooking Note: Agave is naturally sweeter than regular sugar, so less is more.

Serves: 4

Cream Cheese and Carrot Pumpernickel Squares

Sweet, Savory and satisfying!!

8 slices of pumpernickel bread, or mini pumpernickel squares

1⁄2 cup finely shredded carrots

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

1⁄2 cup whipped cream cheese

In a small bowl, mix the carrots with chopped cilantro.

Spread the cream cheese on the pumpernickel bread and sprinkle carrot mixture on top.

Cover with remaining bread.

Serve as a ‘to go’ breakfast, or cut the corners off the bread and cut into squares for an afternoon treat.

Fun Fact: Pumpernickel bread has a low to medium glycemic index, and is less likely to increase your blood sugar level compared to white bread.

Serves: 4

Frozen Chocolate Banana Bites

These banana bites double as a fun snack for kids and adults alike, and can be a great cooking activity for a party.

4 medium bananas, each cut into 3 pieces

1⁄2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1⁄4 cup shredded coconut

1⁄4 cup chopped almonds

Place banana pieces on a parchment lined cookie sheet for easy access. Put the toppings individually on small plates and set aside.

Over a double boiler, or in a microwave, melt the chocolate chips until smooth. Immediately dip each banana piece halfway into the chocolate.

Quickly roll the chocolate banana pieces into the assorted toppings making a few variations, and place the finished pieces back on the baking sheet.

Freeze for at least 15 minutes and serve.

Serves: 12