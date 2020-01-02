Expand / Collapse search

Quinoa for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Good Day Recipes
Quinoa Three Ways

After indulging over the holidays, it's time to do a fresh sweep of the fridge and pantry to get back to eating healthier. Start Restaurant owner Erin McKool wants to help with recipes using quinoa for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Yield = 2 salads

3 cups washed and cooled white quinoa
1/3 cup kalamata olives (cut in halves)
1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1/3 cup chopped broccoli crowns
1/3 red onion, diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in halves
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Mediterranean Vinaigrette

¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
juice from one lemon
1 tsp lemon zest
pinch of dry mustard
3 TBL olive oil
pinch salt and pepper

  1. Cook quinoa according to package (just like rice). Fluff and allow to cool completely.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.  Set aside.
  3. Gently toss the cooled quinoa together with the salad ingredients, except feta. Pour the dressing over the quinoa. Add more salt and pepper to taste and gently fold in the feta cheese last. 
  4. Top with grilled chicken and/or sliced avocado.

Breakfast

Try quinoa oatmeal or the frittata.  For a frittata -- add diced veggies and chicken and pour scrambled egg over it to cook. For oatmeal, put quinoa in a small saucepan, pour milk over the top and toss with blueberries and honey, and simmer. 

Lunch

Toss together quinoa, veggies and vinaigrette and pouring it into a salad bowl, topping it with sliced avocado.

Dinner

Add veggies, slivered almonds and chicken in the skillet with olive oil. 
 