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Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published October 29, 2026 12:32 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 12:32 PM CDT
Chef shares Día de los Muertos traditions and makes pumpkin soup
Chef shares Día de los Muertos traditions and makes pumpkin soup

Chef shares Día de los Muertos traditions and makes pumpkin soup

Chef Santiago Hiriart shares Día de los Muertos altar traditions, pumpkin soup, and details on La Ofrenda, a 4-night cultural and culinary celebration at The Mexican in Dallas.

Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

Soup Ingredients 

  • Butter, 2 Tbsp
  • Olive oil, 2 Tbsp
  • Onion, 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Carrot, peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup
  • Celery, chopped, 1 cup
  • Garlic, minced, 1 tsp
  • Fresh ginger, 1 Tbsp
  • Castilla pumpkin, peeled and diced 5 cups
  • Sweet potato, peeled and diced, 1 3/4 cup
  • Chicken stock, 4 cups
  • Ground nutmeg, pinch

Jumbo Lump Crab Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) 1 Tbsp 
  • Dried piquín chile 1 each 
  • Roasted garlic purée 1 tsp. 
  • Jumbo lump crab 1/2 cup

Garnishes

  • ¼ tsp. pickled red onion, finely diced (brunoise)
  • Avocado crema, 3 dots
  • 2 corn shoots
  • 6 oz. prepared Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

Prepare the Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup 

What you can do:

1. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat.
2. Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, ginger, Castilla pumpkin and sweet potato. Sweat until the vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally without browning.
3. Add the chicken stock and ground nutmeg. Bring to a boil and cook for approximately 25 minutes, or until all vegetables are completely tender.
4. Carefully blend the soup in a Vitamix until completely smooth, working in batches as needed and following the blender manufacturer's safety instructions for hot liquids.
5. Pass the soup through a fine-mesh strainer for a smooth consistency.
6. Taste and confirm seasoning and consistency.
7. Transfer to a food-safe container, label and date. Cool and refrigerate promptly according to food-safety procedures.

Prepare the Jumbo Lump Crab

1. Heat the EVOO in a sauté pan over medium heat.
2. Add the dried piquín chile and allow it to infuse for 30 seconds.
3. Add the roasted garlic purée and stir to combine.
4. Add the jumbo lump crab and gently heat until warmed through, taking care to preserve the crab's texture.

Good Day Recipes