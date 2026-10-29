Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

Soup Ingredients

Butter, 2 Tbsp

Olive oil, 2 Tbsp

Onion, 1 medium onion, chopped

Carrot, peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup

Celery, chopped, 1 cup

Garlic, minced, 1 tsp

Fresh ginger, 1 Tbsp

Castilla pumpkin, peeled and diced 5 cups

Sweet potato, peeled and diced, 1 3/4 cup

Chicken stock, 4 cups

Ground nutmeg, pinch

Jumbo Lump Crab Ingredients

Extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) 1 Tbsp

Dried piquín chile 1 each

Roasted garlic purée 1 tsp.

Jumbo lump crab 1/2 cup

Garnishes

¼ tsp. pickled red onion, finely diced (brunoise)

Avocado crema, 3 dots

2 corn shoots

6 oz. prepared Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

Prepare the Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

What you can do:

1. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, ginger, Castilla pumpkin and sweet potato. Sweat until the vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally without browning.

3. Add the chicken stock and ground nutmeg. Bring to a boil and cook for approximately 25 minutes, or until all vegetables are completely tender.

4. Carefully blend the soup in a Vitamix until completely smooth, working in batches as needed and following the blender manufacturer's safety instructions for hot liquids.

5. Pass the soup through a fine-mesh strainer for a smooth consistency.

6. Taste and confirm seasoning and consistency.

7. Transfer to a food-safe container, label and date. Cool and refrigerate promptly according to food-safety procedures.

Prepare the Jumbo Lump Crab

1. Heat the EVOO in a sauté pan over medium heat.

2. Add the dried piquín chile and allow it to infuse for 30 seconds.

3. Add the roasted garlic purée and stir to combine.

4. Add the jumbo lump crab and gently heat until warmed through, taking care to preserve the crab's texture.