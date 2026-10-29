Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup
Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup
Soup Ingredients
- Butter, 2 Tbsp
- Olive oil, 2 Tbsp
- Onion, 1 medium onion, chopped
- Carrot, peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup
- Celery, chopped, 1 cup
- Garlic, minced, 1 tsp
- Fresh ginger, 1 Tbsp
- Castilla pumpkin, peeled and diced 5 cups
- Sweet potato, peeled and diced, 1 3/4 cup
- Chicken stock, 4 cups
- Ground nutmeg, pinch
Jumbo Lump Crab Ingredients
- Extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) 1 Tbsp
- Dried piquín chile 1 each
- Roasted garlic purée 1 tsp.
- Jumbo lump crab 1/2 cup
Garnishes
- ¼ tsp. pickled red onion, finely diced (brunoise)
- Avocado crema, 3 dots
- 2 corn shoots
- 6 oz. prepared Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup
Prepare the Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup
What you can do:
1. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat.
2. Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, ginger, Castilla pumpkin and sweet potato. Sweat until the vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally without browning.
3. Add the chicken stock and ground nutmeg. Bring to a boil and cook for approximately 25 minutes, or until all vegetables are completely tender.
4. Carefully blend the soup in a Vitamix until completely smooth, working in batches as needed and following the blender manufacturer's safety instructions for hot liquids.
5. Pass the soup through a fine-mesh strainer for a smooth consistency.
6. Taste and confirm seasoning and consistency.
7. Transfer to a food-safe container, label and date. Cool and refrigerate promptly according to food-safety procedures.
Prepare the Jumbo Lump Crab
1. Heat the EVOO in a sauté pan over medium heat.
2. Add the dried piquín chile and allow it to infuse for 30 seconds.
3. Add the roasted garlic purée and stir to combine.
4. Add the jumbo lump crab and gently heat until warmed through, taking care to preserve the crab's texture.