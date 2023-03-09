Meatballs with Firecracker Sauce

A new restaurant hopes to become a neighborhood staple inside Dallas' Mockingbird Station.

The Finch features a classic grill and raw bar experience.

Chef Eric Freidline hopes you'll come by for any occasion – fancy or casual.

He shares the recipe for meatballs with a kick off the menu.

Firecracker Meatballs

1 ¾ lbs Ground Chicken or Turkey

4 TSP Minced Garlic

1 ½ TSP Black Course Grind Pepper

1 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

½ TSP Paprika

2 Eggs

1 TSP Ground Parmesan

1 TSP Onion Powder

Kosher Salt (to taste)

Place all the ingredients into a mixer.

Mix on low scraping down the sides halfway for 2 minutes or until fully incorporated.

Once completely mixed, portion into 1oz balls, tight and rolled by hand.

Cook the meatballs for 5 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Firecracker Sauce

Your Favorite Buffalo Sauce

Brown Sugar

Apple Cider Vinegar

Heavy Cream

Kosher Salt (to taste)

Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and heat to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 mins.

LINK: www.thefinchrestaurant.com