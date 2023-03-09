Expand / Collapse search

Meatballs with Firecracker Sauce

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Recipe: Firecracker Meatballs from The Finch

Chef Eric Freidline from The Finch shares the recipe for meatballs with a kick.

DALLAS - A new restaurant hopes to become a neighborhood staple inside Dallas' Mockingbird Station.

The Finch features a classic grill and raw bar experience.

Chef Eric Freidline hopes you'll come by for any occasion – fancy or casual.

He shares the recipe for meatballs with a kick off the menu.  

Firecracker Meatballs

  • 1 ¾ lbs Ground Chicken or Turkey
  • 4 TSP Minced Garlic
  • 1 ½ TSP Black Course Grind Pepper
  • 1 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs
  • ½ TSP Paprika
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 TSP Ground Parmesan
  • 1 TSP Onion Powder
  • Kosher Salt (to taste)

Place all the ingredients into a mixer.

Mix on low scraping down the sides halfway for 2 minutes or until fully incorporated.  

Once completely mixed, portion into 1oz balls, tight and rolled by hand.

Cook the meatballs for 5 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Firecracker Sauce

  • Your Favorite Buffalo Sauce
  • Brown Sugar
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Heavy Cream
  • Kosher Salt  (to taste)

Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and heat to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 mins.    

LINK: www.thefinchrestaurant.com