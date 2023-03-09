Meatballs with Firecracker Sauce
DALLAS - A new restaurant hopes to become a neighborhood staple inside Dallas' Mockingbird Station.
The Finch features a classic grill and raw bar experience.
Chef Eric Freidline hopes you'll come by for any occasion – fancy or casual.
He shares the recipe for meatballs with a kick off the menu.
Firecracker Meatballs
- 1 ¾ lbs Ground Chicken or Turkey
- 4 TSP Minced Garlic
- 1 ½ TSP Black Course Grind Pepper
- 1 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs
- ½ TSP Paprika
- 2 Eggs
- 1 TSP Ground Parmesan
- 1 TSP Onion Powder
- Kosher Salt (to taste)
Place all the ingredients into a mixer.
Mix on low scraping down the sides halfway for 2 minutes or until fully incorporated.
Once completely mixed, portion into 1oz balls, tight and rolled by hand.
Cook the meatballs for 5 minutes in a 350-degree oven.
Firecracker Sauce
- Your Favorite Buffalo Sauce
- Brown Sugar
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Heavy Cream
- Kosher Salt (to taste)
Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and heat to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 mins.