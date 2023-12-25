Expand / Collapse search

Leftover Prime Rib Hash

Put your Christmas dinner leftovers to good use this year. The folks at Punch Bowl Social showed us a new dish to make a delicious breakfast out of that leftover prime rib.

Ingredients

  • 5 oz. Leftover Prime Rib cut into ¾ in cubes
  • 1.5 Cup Cooked Yukon Gold cut into small wedges
  • 2OZ Pickled Red Onion
  • 2 OZ Diced Tomato
  • 2 TBS Dijonnaise
  • 1 TSP Finely Chopped Sage
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 TSP Sea Salt
  • 1 OZ Olive oil
  • 1 TSP Finely Chopped Chives

Instructions

  1. In a sauté pan add your olive oil, when sauté pan is hot add the Yukon Potatoes, and sear until nice golden brown.
  2. Add your diced prime rib, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, and sea salt, toss in the sauté pan until heated through.
  3. Add the sage and dijonnaise to the sauté pan toss well to coat.
  4. Top with two eggs cooked to your likeness and top with fresh Chives.