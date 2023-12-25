Leftover Prime Rib Hash
Put your Christmas dinner leftovers to good use this year.
The folks at Punch Bowl Social showed us a new dish to make a delicious breakfast out of that leftover prime rib.
Leftover Prime Rib Hash
Ingredients
- 5 oz. Leftover Prime Rib cut into ¾ in cubes
- 1.5 Cup Cooked Yukon Gold cut into small wedges
- 2OZ Pickled Red Onion
- 2 OZ Diced Tomato
- 2 TBS Dijonnaise
- 1 TSP Finely Chopped Sage
- 2 Eggs
- 1 TSP Sea Salt
- 1 OZ Olive oil
- 1 TSP Finely Chopped Chives
Instructions
- In a sauté pan add your olive oil, when sauté pan is hot add the Yukon Potatoes, and sear until nice golden brown.
- Add your diced prime rib, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, and sea salt, toss in the sauté pan until heated through.
- Add the sage and dijonnaise to the sauté pan toss well to coat.
- Top with two eggs cooked to your likeness and top with fresh Chives.