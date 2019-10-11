Kimchi Sliders 

Kimchi Mayo

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

¼ cup prepared kimchi (available at most Asian stores) finely chopped

salt & pepper to taste

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, chili garlic sauce, kimchee and seasonings until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Gochujang Sauce

1/2 tablespoon Gochujang Paste (available at most Asian stores)

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 oz ginger grated

1 oz garlic finely minced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon scallions chopped fine

2 tablespoons sugar

salt & pepper to taste

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Sliders

1 cup kimchi (available at most Asian stores), finely chopped

1 cup arugula

6 burger patties (equal parts of ground short rib, brisket & sirloin), 2 oz each

2 tablespoon grapeseed oil

salt & pepper to taste

3 tablespoon kimchi mayo

3 tablespoon gochujang sauce

6 potato slider rolls

1 tablespoon whole butter (at room temperature)

Add the grapeseed oil to a heated nonstick griddle.

Season the sliders with salt and pepper and place on griddle.

While the sliders are cooking, slice the rolls in half and spread the butter on the rolls. Place the bread on one side of the griddle and toast. Once done, carefully remove the rolls.

Generously spread the kimchi mayonnaise on the cut sides of both the top and bottom halves of each bun.

Add the arugula to the bottom halves of the buns.

Cook Burgers to medium rare and lay one burger patty on each bottom burger bun. Drizzle gochujang sauce over burgers (be generous). Top the burger with chopped kimchi and add the top halves of the buns. Put a pick through the slider and serve immediately.

