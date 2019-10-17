Hawaiian Style Wagyu Beef “Loco Moco”

4 each 8-oz wagyu beef patties

3 cups pineapple fried rice

8 oz shiitake mushroom pan gravy

3 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp red bell pepper, small dice

2 tbsp pineapple, small dice

1 egg, scrambled and chopped

4 eggs, sunny side up

1⁄4 cup lomi lomi tomato 1 tsp chives, chopped

3 cups cooked rice, day old, refrigerated 1 1⁄2 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 1⁄2 tbsp green onions, chopped

To taste, salt & pepper

To Prepare Pineapple Fried Rice

Heat a wok over medium-high heat. Add sesame oil. Add ginger, garlic, bell peppers and pineapple and quickly sauté for 10 seconds. Add rice and continue to sauté, gently tossing ingredients. De-glaze with fish sauce and fold in scrambled egg. Add scallions and cilantro. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

To prepare Shiitake Mushroom Pan Gravy

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

1⁄2 cup shiitake mushrooms 1⁄2 cup red wine

1 cup demi-glace

1⁄4 cup heavy cream

2 tsp basil, chopped

To taste, salt & pepper

Sweat garlic and shallots in a saucepot over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender. Add red wine and reduce by half. Add demi-glace and reduce by half. Strain and reserve body. Return sauce to pot. Add cream and reduce over high heat to nappe. Blend. Add body and basil. Season with salt & pepper.

To prepare Lomi Lomi Tomato

Advertisement

2 each roma tomatoes, seeded, small diced 1⁄2 tsp rayu (chili sesame oil)

1 tbsp Maui onion, minced 1⁄2 teaspoon Hawaiian sea salt 1 tsp chives, chopped

Toss all ingredients together in a mixing bowl until combined.

To prepare “Loco Moco”

Season wagyu beef patties with salt & pepper. Grill to desired temperature. Place pineapple fried rice in the center of a serving bowl. Top with wagyu patty. Ladle shiitake mushroom gravy over patty. Place sunny side up egg on top of wagyu patty. Garnish with lomi lomi tomato and chopped chives.

Link: www.roysrestaurant.com