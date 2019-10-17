Hawaiian Style Wagyu Beef “Loco Moco”
4 each 8-oz wagyu beef patties
3 cups pineapple fried rice
8 oz shiitake mushroom pan gravy
3 tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp ginger, minced
1 tsp garlic, minced
2 tbsp red bell pepper, small dice
2 tbsp pineapple, small dice
1 egg, scrambled and chopped
4 eggs, sunny side up
1⁄4 cup lomi lomi tomato 1 tsp chives, chopped
3 cups cooked rice, day old, refrigerated 1 1⁄2 tsp fish sauce
1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
1 1⁄2 tbsp green onions, chopped
To taste, salt & pepper
To Prepare Pineapple Fried Rice
- Heat a wok over medium-high heat.
- Add sesame oil. Add ginger, garlic, bell peppers and pineapple and quickly sauté for 10 seconds.
- Add rice and continue to sauté, gently tossing ingredients.
- De-glaze with fish sauce and fold in scrambled egg.
- Add scallions and cilantro.
- Season to taste with salt & pepper.
To prepare Shiitake Mushroom Pan Gravy
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp garlic, minced
1 shallot, minced
1⁄2 cup shiitake mushrooms 1⁄2 cup red wine
1 cup demi-glace
1⁄4 cup heavy cream
2 tsp basil, chopped
To taste, salt & pepper
- Sweat garlic and shallots in a saucepot over medium heat.
- Add mushrooms and sauté until tender.
- Add red wine and reduce by half.
- Add demi-glace and reduce by half.
- Strain and reserve body.
- Return sauce to pot.
- Add cream and reduce over high heat to nappe.
- Blend.
- Add body and basil.
- Season with salt & pepper.
To prepare Lomi Lomi Tomato
2 each roma tomatoes, seeded, small diced 1⁄2 tsp rayu (chili sesame oil)
1 tbsp Maui onion, minced 1⁄2 teaspoon Hawaiian sea salt 1 tsp chives, chopped
- Toss all ingredients together in a mixing bowl until combined.
To prepare “Loco Moco”
- Season wagyu beef patties with salt & pepper.
- Grill to desired temperature.
- Place pineapple fried rice in the center of a serving bowl.
- Top with wagyu patty.
- Ladle shiitake mushroom gravy over patty.
- Place sunny side up egg on top of wagyu patty.
- Garnish with lomi lomi tomato and chopped chives.
Link: www.roysrestaurant.com