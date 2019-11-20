Expand / Collapse search

Friendsgiving Cornbread 2-Ways

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Roland Dickey from Dickey's Barbecue and Chris Kelley from Dean of Barbecue University for Dickey's share recipes for maple-sage cornbread and cheddar jalapeno cornbread.

Maple-Sage Cornbread

Serves 6 to 8 
Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes

1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix
¼ cup maple syrup 
1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely chopped

Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the maple syrup and sage to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown. 

Jalapeño-Cheese Cornbread

Serves 6 to 8 
Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes

1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño, finely chopped and patted dry

Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the cheese and jalapeño to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown. 

Link: www.dickeys.com