Friendsgiving Cornbread 2-Ways

Maple-Sage Cornbread

Serves 6 to 8

Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes

1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix

¼ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely chopped

Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the maple syrup and sage to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown.

Jalapeño-Cheese Cornbread

Serves 6 to 8

Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes

1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño, finely chopped and patted dry

Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the cheese and jalapeño to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown.

