Friendsgiving Cornbread 2-Ways
Maple-Sage Cornbread
Serves 6 to 8
Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes
1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix
¼ cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely chopped
Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the maple syrup and sage to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown.
Jalapeño-Cheese Cornbread
Serves 6 to 8
Cooking Time: 12 to 15 minutes
1 (6-ounce) package yellow cornbread mix
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño, finely chopped and patted dry
Advertisement
Prepare the cornbread according to the package instructions, adding the cheese and jalapeño to the batter. Bake in a 350-degree F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top begins to brown.
Link: www.dickeys.com