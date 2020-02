Flourless Chocolate Cake

Yields: 8 individual cakes

(Can also be baked as mini muffins or a larger round cake)

Low fat milk: 1/3 cup

Eggs: 4

Vanilla Extract: 2 tsp

Melted Unsalted Butter: ¾ cup

Cooked Quinoa: 2 cups

Organic Evaporated Cane Juice: 1 ¾ cup

Unsweetened Cocoa Powder: 1 cup

Baking Powder (gluten free): ½ Tbl

Baking Soda: ½ Tbl

Salt: ½ tsp

Combine milk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter in blender on low speed until incorporated. Do not overwhip. Add cooked quinoa and blend on medium for 1-2 minutes. It should be somewhat smooth, (but not completely without any grain texture).

In large bowl (or standup mixer), whisk together dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until combined.

Lightly grease pans and fill halfway with cake batter.

Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.