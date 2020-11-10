DIFFA Dallas Wreath Collection Fundraiser

article
Dates for wreath collection event
DIFFA Dallas is stepping up during the pandemic and raising money to help provide treatment, direct care services, preventive education programs and advocacy for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS in North Texas. The annual wreath event is November 9-16.
