DIFFA Dallas Wreath Collection Fundraiser

Good Day
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth
DIFFA Dallas is stepping up during the pandemic and raising money to help provide treatment, direct care services, preventive education programs and advocacy for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS in North Texas. The annual wreath event is November 9-16.

