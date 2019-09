"Don't Let Go" is a movie about an uncle and a niece he loves like his own daughter. She passes away, yet he receives a phone call from her after her passing. It's part mystery, part thriller and a movie that will have people on the edge of their seats. Actor and producer David Oyelowo explains more.

LINKS:

www.imdb.com/name/nm0654648/

www.imdb.com/title/tt6803212/