Crab Bisque for National Soup Month
Crab Bisque from Fish City Grill
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Cups Chicken Stock
1 Cup Diced Tomatoes
4 Cups Heavy Cream
1/2 lb. Crab Cake (or sub Lobster Cake)
1/2 tsp Ground Nutmeg
1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
1/2 Tbsp Black Pepper
1/2 Cup Cooking Sherry
1/4 Cup Cornstarch
1/2 Cup Cold Water
Procedure:
1. Combine all ingredients (except corn starch and water) in a large stockpot, mix well and bring to a boil.
2. Mix cornstarch with the cold water until cornstarch is completely dissolved, whisk well to make sure cornstarch is fully dissolved in the water, then whisk into the boiling pot.
3. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.