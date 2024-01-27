Expand / Collapse search

Crab Bisque for National Soup Month

Crab Bisque from Fish City Grill

Fish City Grill shares a crab bisque recipe to enjoy during National Soup Month.

Ingredients:
1 1/2  Cups  Chicken Stock   
1 Cup  Diced Tomatoes          
4 Cups  Heavy Cream             
1/2 lb.  Crab Cake  (or sub Lobster Cake) 
1/2 tsp  Ground Nutmeg
1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt               
1/2 Tbsp Black Pepper             
1/2 Cup  Cooking Sherry          
1/4 Cup  Cornstarch               
1/2 Cup  Cold Water                

Procedure:
1. Combine all ingredients (except corn starch and water) in a large stockpot, mix well and bring to a boil.
2. Mix cornstarch with the cold water until cornstarch is completely dissolved, whisk well to make sure cornstarch is fully dissolved in the water, then whisk into the boiling pot.
3. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
 