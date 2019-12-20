Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
1 Tbls Baking Powder
1 tsp Kosher Salt
2 cups Buttermilk
2 ea Eggs
1 tsp Vanilla
2 Tbls Vegetable Oil
2 tsp Vegetable Oil
1 cup Cinnamon Swirl
½ cup Vanilla Icing
Powdered Sugar (optional)
- Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.
- Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.
- Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.
- Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.
- Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.
- Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.
- Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.
Serves 4 (2 pancakes each)
*Vanilla Icing is available at most major grocery stores.