Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbls Baking Powder

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea Eggs

1 tsp Vanilla

2 Tbls Vegetable Oil

2 tsp Vegetable Oil

1 cup Cinnamon Swirl

½ cup Vanilla Icing

Powdered Sugar (optional)

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.