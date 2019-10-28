Chile Relleno Rustico

2 ea diced celery stalks

8 oz prepped Chipotle puree

6 oz toasted pepitas

8 oz toasted pecan pieces

1 bunch chopped cilantro

6 ea chopped green onions

10 oz shredded Monterrey cheese

10 oz shredded pepper jack cheese

8 oz dried cranberries

4 oz apple cider vinegar

3 lbs. diced chicken fajita 1/4 inch

16 ea prepped poblano peppers

Blister the outsides of the poblano on the grill until black all over. Then peel the skins from the peppers and deseed the inside, opening just one side of the pepper with one long slice. Set aside until needed.

In a large stainless steel bowl add all ingredients and mix together. The mixture should be very chunky, so do not over mix it and be sure to weigh the cheese adequate proportions. Using a scoop put the filling in the peppers (about (3 1/4 oz each).