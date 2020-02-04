Cheeseburger Bowl
1 beef patty, ⅓ of a pound
2 oz caramelized onions
2 slices of cheddar cheese
1½ cups of mixed greens
2 oz roasted red peppers
2 oz charred corn off the cobb
1 oz green onions (cut into ¼” pieces)
½ cup crispy fried yellow onions
2 oz horseradish aioli
2 oz bacon jam
- Cook beef patty to an internal temp of 160°F
- Place caramelized onions over patty
- Melt cheddar cheese over the patty
- Place mixed greens in a bowl as a base
- Place the roasted red peppers at about 7:00 in the bowl
- Place the charred corn at about 6:00 in the bowl
- Place the green onions at about 5:00 in the bowl
- Place crispy fried onions at about 4:00 in the bowl
- Place patty with cheese and caramelized onions on top of the mixed greens
- Top with jalapeno bacon jam
Horseradish Aioli
1 head of garlic cloves, sauteed
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp horseradish
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/8 tsp salt
- Puree sauteed garlic in a food processor
- Peel horseradish and grind finely with a microplane
- Combine garlic and horseradish with remaining ingredients, until blended
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours
Jalapeno Bacon Jam
1 lb. bacon, cut into 1" pieces
1 onion, finely chopped
4 shallots, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup packed brown sugar, packed
- Cook bacon until crispy
- Drain most fat from pan
- Sauté onion, and shallots in bacon fat until caramelized
- Simmer with vinegar, garlic, and brown sugar, until the liquid has reduced.
- Transfer to a jar to cool & refrigerate
Link: slaters5050.com