Cheeseburger Bowl

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Jason Berry from Slater's 50/50 in Dallas stops by Good Day to make resolution-friendly burger bowls.

1 beef patty, ⅓ of a pound
2 oz caramelized onions
2 slices of cheddar cheese
1½ cups of mixed greens
2 oz roasted red peppers
2 oz charred corn off the cobb
1 oz green onions (cut into ¼” pieces)
½ cup crispy fried yellow onions
2 oz horseradish aioli
2 oz bacon jam

  1. Cook beef patty to an internal temp of 160°F
  2. Place caramelized onions over patty
  3. Melt cheddar cheese over the patty
  4. Place mixed greens in a bowl as a base
  5. Place the roasted red peppers at about 7:00 in the bowl
  6. Place the charred corn at about 6:00 in the bowl
  7. Place the green onions at about 5:00 in the bowl
  8. Place crispy fried onions at about 4:00 in the bowl
  9. Place patty with cheese and caramelized onions on top of the mixed greens
  10. Top with jalapeno bacon jam

Horseradish Aioli

1 head of garlic cloves, sauteed
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp horseradish
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/8 tsp salt

  1. Puree sauteed garlic in a food processor
  2. Peel horseradish and grind finely with a microplane
  3. Combine garlic and horseradish with remaining ingredients, until blended
  4. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours

Jalapeno Bacon Jam

1 lb. bacon, cut into 1" pieces
1 onion, finely chopped
4 shallots, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup packed brown sugar, packed

  1. Cook bacon until crispy
  2. Drain most fat from pan
  3. Sauté onion, and shallots in bacon fat until caramelized
  4. Simmer with vinegar, garlic, and brown sugar, until the liquid has reduced.
  5. Transfer to a jar to cool & refrigerate

Link: slaters5050.com