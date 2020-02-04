Cheeseburger Bowl

1 beef patty, ⅓ of a pound

2 oz caramelized onions

2 slices of cheddar cheese

1½ cups of mixed greens

2 oz roasted red peppers

2 oz charred corn off the cobb

1 oz green onions (cut into ¼” pieces)

½ cup crispy fried yellow onions

2 oz horseradish aioli

2 oz bacon jam

Cook beef patty to an internal temp of 160°F

Place caramelized onions over patty

Melt cheddar cheese over the patty

Place mixed greens in a bowl as a base

Place the roasted red peppers at about 7:00 in the bowl

Place the charred corn at about 6:00 in the bowl

Place the green onions at about 5:00 in the bowl

Place crispy fried onions at about 4:00 in the bowl

Place patty with cheese and caramelized onions on top of the mixed greens