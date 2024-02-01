Chardonnay braised mussels recipe for a Valentine's Day

They say French is the language of love. So, French cuisine may be the best way to someone's heart.

Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot, who you may have seen on Iron Chef and Master Chef, stopped by Good Day to share a delicious seafood recipe for Valentine's Day.

You can also find the dish on the menu at his new French restaurant – Le Margot in Fort Worth.

Chardonnay Braised Mussels

Mussels- 6 oz

Shallot- 1x minced

Garlic- 3 cloves minced

Butter- 2 oz

Chardonnay (white wine)- 1 c

Salt/pepper- to taste

Chopped parsley- 1 Tbsp

In a medium heat pan, sauté garlic and shallots in butter for 20 seconds.

Add mussels followed by chardonnay.

Cover with a lid and turn the heat to high. Cook for 3 minutes.

Remove the mussels and place in a serving bowl.

Slowly whisk the remaining butter into the pan and create a sauce from the liquid.

Pour over the mussels and garnish with chopped herbs.

Enjoy it with French fries or toasted bread.

LINK: www.lemargottx.com