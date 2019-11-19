0.25c Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1lb Ground Chuck

1lb Ground Lamb

1lb Mild Italian Sausage

1.5c Onions, diced

.75c Carrots, diced

.75c Celery, diced

2Tbsp Garlic, minced

0.25c Sage, chopped

0.5c Parsley, chopped

2c Dry Red Wine

1qt Chicken Stock (low-sodium)

1 can San Marzano tomato puree (28 oz)

1qt Whole Milk

1c Heavy Cream

3oz Parmesan cheese (18-24 months), grated

Olive oil, parsley, and parmesan cheese for garnishing

Heat oil in a heavy bottom pot over medium- high heat.

Add ground beef, sausage, and lamb. Season with salt and pepper and cook through, stirring occasionally, approximately 10 minutes.

In a separate skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, sage and parsley. Cook until vegetables are soft but not brown. Transfer mixture to pot with ground meat.

Cook the mixture until most residual liquid has evaporated.

Add red wine and cook until liquid has reduced by half.

Add stock, milk, tomatoes and bring the sauce to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Cook for 4 hours, until the sauce is thick, and fat begins to accumulate at the top.

Stir in heavy cream and parmesan to the sauce. Remove from the heat. While the sauce is ready, we think it gets even better after sitting in the refrigerator for a day!

Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook noodles al dente. We recommend a noodle with texture to help grab the sauce. Long or short noodles is your preference!

Be sure to reserve about a cup of pasta water for finishing the sauce.