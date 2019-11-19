Expand / Collapse search

Robert Quick is a former SMU football player and now the founder of Il Bracco Italian in Dallas. He stopped by Good Day to talk about his journey and cook up a bowl of bolognese.

0.25c    Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
1lb     Ground Chuck
1lb    Ground Lamb
1lb    Mild Italian Sausage

0.25c     Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
1.5c    Onions, diced
.75c    Carrots, diced
.75c    Celery, diced
2Tbsp    Garlic, minced
0.25c    Sage, chopped
0.5c    Parsley, chopped

2c    Dry Red Wine
1qt    Chicken Stock (low-sodium)
1 can    San Marzano tomato puree (28 oz)
1qt    Whole Milk
1c    Heavy Cream
3oz    Parmesan cheese (18-24 months), grated

Olive oil, parsley, and parmesan cheese for garnishing

  1. Heat oil in a heavy bottom pot over medium- high heat. 
  2. Add ground beef, sausage, and lamb. Season with salt and pepper and cook through, stirring occasionally, approximately 10 minutes. 
  3. In a separate skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, sage and parsley. Cook until vegetables are soft but not brown. Transfer mixture to pot with ground meat. 
  4. Cook the mixture until most residual liquid has evaporated. 
  5. Add red wine and cook until liquid has reduced by half. 
  6. Add stock, milk, tomatoes and bring the sauce to a simmer, stirring occasionally. 
  7. Cook for 4 hours, until the sauce is thick, and fat begins to accumulate at the top. 
  8. Stir in heavy cream and parmesan to the sauce. Remove from the heat. While the sauce is ready, we think it gets even better after sitting in the refrigerator for a day!
  9. Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook noodles al dente. We recommend a noodle with texture to help grab the sauce. Long or short noodles is your preference! 
  10. Be sure to reserve about a cup of pasta water for finishing the sauce. 
  11. In a pan, heat 1 cup of sauce, adding an ounce of reserved pasta water. Add cooked pasta and toss to coat for one minute. Plate in a bowl, garnish with more parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil and chopped parsley and serve with your favorite properly chilled red wine. Buon Appetito!

Link: www.ilbraccorestaurant.com