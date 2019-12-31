Expand / Collapse search

Blackened Catfish Over Maque Choux

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Matt Elgiar from Bongo Beaux's shares the recipe for blackened catfish over maque choux. The dish is topped with a blackened cream sauce.

Maque Choux

1/2 lb.    Bacon - 1/2” chop
2 lb    Corn Kernels
2 Tbs    Butter
1-1/2 Cup    Onion - 1/2” Dice
3/4 Cup    Green Bell - 1/2” Dice
3/4 Cup    Red Bell - 1/2” Dice
1/4 Cup    Garlic - Minced
1/2 Cup    Heavy Cream
2 tsp    Salt
2 tsp    Black Pepper
2 tsp    Paprika
1 tsp    Blackened Spice
1/4 Cup    Parsley
1/4 Cup    Green Onion

  1. Brown Bacon over med-high heat until crispy.
  2. Remove from pot, set aside.
  3. Using bacon fat, sweat onions and bells for 4 minutes. You don’t want them cooking down too much
  4. Add garlic and half of spices, cook 1 minute.
  5. Add corn, cook 2 minutes.
  6. Add Cream and remainder of spices. Bring to boil.
  7. Once Corn is coated with cream and not soupy, add Bacon, parsley, and green onion. 
  8. Remove from heat, place on sheet tray to cool.
  9. Once cooled, hold in 1/3 pans. Cover, date, label, and reserve for service.

Blackened Cream Sauce

2.5 Wt Oz    Butter
2 Cup    Onion - 1/4” Dice
1 Cup    Red Bell - 1/4” dice
1 Cup    Celery - 1/4” Dice
1/2 Cup    Garlic - Minced
3 Cup    Tomato - Sm dice
3 Tbs    Flour
1 Cup    White Wine
1 qt    Heavy Cream
1 Cup    Parmesan
1/4 Cup    Gr Onion - Thin slice
1/4 Cup    Parsley - Fine Chop
2 tsp    Hot sauce (recommends Crystal) 
2 tsp    Salt
1/2 tsp    Cayenne
1 tsp    Basil Dry
2 tsp    Blackened Spice

  1. Melt butter over medium heat, add Onion, Bell, and Celery. Sweat to translucence, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add garlic, cook 2 mins, and add tomato.
  3. Cook down for 10 more minutes, you really want it to reduce.
  4. Add half of spices, and flour to make a light roux. 
  5. Add wine and cook until the alcohol smell subsides, about 4 minutes.
  6. Add Cream, bring to a boil, and stir in Parmesan and remainder of spices.
  7. Reduce about 10 minutes to thicken over high heat.
  8. Once desired consistency is achieved, remove from heat, add parsley and green onion.
  9. Cool, transfer to Cambro, date, label, cover, and reserve for service.

Blackened Catfish over Maque Choux w/ Blackened Cream Sauce

1 Tbs        Canola Oil
6 oz        Catfish Filet
1 Cup        Maque Choux
2 oz        Blackened Cream
2 tsp        Blackening Spice
1 tsp        Parsley – Fine Chop
1 tsp        Green Onion – Thin Slice

  1. Take a Cast Iron pan and get it smoking hot – HIGH heat.
  2. While pan is heating, dust Flesh side of Catfish in Blackening Seasoning.
  3. Add Oil to hot pan, and immediately lay catfish in oil, flesh side down.
  4. Cook Catfish about 4 minutes, or until cooked a little more than halfway through.
  5. Flip catfish and cook another 2.5-3 minutes, until done. Remove and Rest.
  6. On a Plate, spoon 1 cup of Maque Choux into the center, try to get some height to it.
  7. Lay Catfish, flesh up, diagonally across Maque Choux from 7:00 to 1:00.
  8. Ladle Blackened Cream over top from 12:00 to 6:00.
  9. Garnish with Parsley and Green Onion.

Link: www.bongobeauxs.com