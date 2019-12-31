Blackened Catfish Over Maque Choux

1/2 lb. Bacon - 1/2” chop

2 lb Corn Kernels

2 Tbs Butter

1-1/2 Cup Onion - 1/2” Dice

3/4 Cup Green Bell - 1/2” Dice

3/4 Cup Red Bell - 1/2” Dice

1/4 Cup Garlic - Minced

1/2 Cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Blackened Spice

1/4 Cup Parsley

1/4 Cup Green Onion

Once cooled, hold in 1/3 pans. Cover, date, label, and reserve for service.

Remove from heat, place on sheet tray to cool.

Once Corn is coated with cream and not soupy, add Bacon, parsley, and green onion.

Add Cream and remainder of spices. Bring to boil.

Add garlic and half of spices, cook 1 minute.

Using bacon fat, sweat onions and bells for 4 minutes. You don’t want them cooking down too much

Remove from pot, set aside.

Brown Bacon over med-high heat until crispy.

2.5 Wt Oz Butter

2 Cup Onion - 1/4” Dice

1 Cup Red Bell - 1/4” dice

1 Cup Celery - 1/4” Dice

1/2 Cup Garlic - Minced

3 Cup Tomato - Sm dice

3 Tbs Flour

1 Cup White Wine

1 qt Heavy Cream

1 Cup Parmesan

1/4 Cup Gr Onion - Thin slice

1/4 Cup Parsley - Fine Chop

2 tsp Hot sauce (recommends Crystal)

2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Cayenne

1 tsp Basil Dry

2 tsp Blackened Spice

Melt butter over medium heat, add Onion, Bell, and Celery. Sweat to translucence, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic, cook 2 mins, and add tomato.

Cook down for 10 more minutes, you really want it to reduce.

Add half of spices, and flour to make a light roux.

Add wine and cook until the alcohol smell subsides, about 4 minutes.

Add Cream, bring to a boil, and stir in Parmesan and remainder of spices.

Reduce about 10 minutes to thicken over high heat.

Once desired consistency is achieved, remove from heat, add parsley and green onion.