Blackened Catfish Over Maque Choux
Maque Choux
1/2 lb. Bacon - 1/2” chop
2 lb Corn Kernels
2 Tbs Butter
1-1/2 Cup Onion - 1/2” Dice
3/4 Cup Green Bell - 1/2” Dice
3/4 Cup Red Bell - 1/2” Dice
1/4 Cup Garlic - Minced
1/2 Cup Heavy Cream
2 tsp Salt
2 tsp Black Pepper
2 tsp Paprika
1 tsp Blackened Spice
1/4 Cup Parsley
1/4 Cup Green Onion
- Brown Bacon over med-high heat until crispy.
- Remove from pot, set aside.
- Using bacon fat, sweat onions and bells for 4 minutes. You don’t want them cooking down too much
- Add garlic and half of spices, cook 1 minute.
- Add corn, cook 2 minutes.
- Add Cream and remainder of spices. Bring to boil.
- Once Corn is coated with cream and not soupy, add Bacon, parsley, and green onion.
- Remove from heat, place on sheet tray to cool.
- Once cooled, hold in 1/3 pans. Cover, date, label, and reserve for service.
Blackened Cream Sauce
2.5 Wt Oz Butter
2 Cup Onion - 1/4” Dice
1 Cup Red Bell - 1/4” dice
1 Cup Celery - 1/4” Dice
1/2 Cup Garlic - Minced
3 Cup Tomato - Sm dice
3 Tbs Flour
1 Cup White Wine
1 qt Heavy Cream
1 Cup Parmesan
1/4 Cup Gr Onion - Thin slice
1/4 Cup Parsley - Fine Chop
2 tsp Hot sauce (recommends Crystal)
2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp Cayenne
1 tsp Basil Dry
2 tsp Blackened Spice
- Melt butter over medium heat, add Onion, Bell, and Celery. Sweat to translucence, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic, cook 2 mins, and add tomato.
- Cook down for 10 more minutes, you really want it to reduce.
- Add half of spices, and flour to make a light roux.
- Add wine and cook until the alcohol smell subsides, about 4 minutes.
- Add Cream, bring to a boil, and stir in Parmesan and remainder of spices.
- Reduce about 10 minutes to thicken over high heat.
- Once desired consistency is achieved, remove from heat, add parsley and green onion.
- Cool, transfer to Cambro, date, label, cover, and reserve for service.
Blackened Catfish over Maque Choux w/ Blackened Cream Sauce
1 Tbs Canola Oil
6 oz Catfish Filet
1 Cup Maque Choux
2 oz Blackened Cream
2 tsp Blackening Spice
1 tsp Parsley – Fine Chop
1 tsp Green Onion – Thin Slice
- Take a Cast Iron pan and get it smoking hot – HIGH heat.
- While pan is heating, dust Flesh side of Catfish in Blackening Seasoning.
- Add Oil to hot pan, and immediately lay catfish in oil, flesh side down.
- Cook Catfish about 4 minutes, or until cooked a little more than halfway through.
- Flip catfish and cook another 2.5-3 minutes, until done. Remove and Rest.
- On a Plate, spoon 1 cup of Maque Choux into the center, try to get some height to it.
- Lay Catfish, flesh up, diagonally across Maque Choux from 7:00 to 1:00.
- Ladle Blackened Cream over top from 12:00 to 6:00.
- Garnish with Parsley and Green Onion.
Link: www.bongobeauxs.com