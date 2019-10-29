BBQ Frito Pie Sandwich

1 lb of your favorite Roast Beef, Brisket, or Turkey, Cut into 1-inch cubes

10 oz of your favorite BBQ Sauce

Homemade Cheese “Wizz”

1 Chopped Yellow or White Onion

1 bag of regular Fritos

1 16oz container of Sour Cream

1 package of Hamburger Buns

Cheese “Wizz”

1 Large Block of processed cheese (like Velveeta)

1/2 Tablespoon of Garlic Powder

1 ½ teaspoon of Worcestershire Sauce

2 12oz cans of evaporated milk