BBQ Frito Pie Sandwich
1 lb of your favorite Roast Beef, Brisket, or Turkey, Cut into 1-inch cubes
10 oz of your favorite BBQ Sauce
Homemade Cheese “Wizz”
1 Chopped Yellow or White Onion
1 bag of regular Fritos
1 16oz container of Sour Cream
1 package of Hamburger Buns
Cheese “Wizz”
1 Large Block of processed cheese (like Velveeta)
1/2 Tablespoon of Garlic Powder
1 ½ teaspoon of Worcestershire Sauce
2 12oz cans of evaporated milk
- Heat up a crock pot on the high setting. Place all your Cheese “Wizz” ingredients into the crock pot and let cook until melted. The cheese with be a thicker consistency. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- Heat up meat in a pan at 200 degrees Fahrenheit and add the BBQ Sauce to the meat. Stir often until BBQ sauce and meat is heated and sticking to each other. Pull off burner when finished.
- Toast your hamburger bun. Place one scoop of BBQ meat on the bottom bun. Place your chopped onions on top of the BBQ meat. On the top bun spread as much sour cream as you prefer on the top bun. Then place a scoop of homemade Cheese “Wizz” on top of the sour cream and place on the top of the BBQ sandwich. Enjoy!