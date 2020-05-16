Barbershops & Beauty Salons Reopen To Relaxed Orders

Barber shops & hair salons are busy. On the first weekend that the businesses have been open since Governor Abbott issed an order in March only allowing essential businesses to be open to the public there was a steady flow of customers. The governor's task force advises shops to screen workers and customers for symptoms of COVID-19. Face coverings are also recommended unless someone is getting a service like a shave. Also, all work stations must be at least 6 feet apart and must be fully sanitized after each customer.