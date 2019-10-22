Asian Noodle Salad or Yum Woon Sen is a popular dish in Thailand and my favorite dish of all time!

Yum Woon Sen is a medium to spicy glass noodle salad, made with minced or ground pork or chicken and seafood, and it can be served warm or at room temperature. Woon sen is made from mung bean, so many Thais view this dish as a diet food.

You can prepare all the ingredients ahead of time and mix the dressing at the last minute.

1 cup Clear Noodle, soaked in warm water for 20 mins and drain

1/2 cup Chicken, ground

4 Shrimp, cut in half lengthwise

1/3 cup purple onion or shallot, small slice

5-6 sprigs Cilantro, chopped

1 Green Onion, chopped

1 cup of your favorite mixed greens

1/3 cup Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup Roasted Peanuts, Crushed

3-4 Thai Chili Peppers, Chopped

4 Tbsp Fish Sauce

5 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 TBS Sugar

Make the Dressing: Combine the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, and Thai chilis. Cook the ground chicken in a pan with a little water. Set aside. Boil a pot of water. Add shrimp. Cook 2 minutes. Pull off heat place to the side. Add noodles to boiling water. Stir for a few seconds till noodles turn clear. Drain and rinse with cool water and drain again. Combine the noodles, chicken, shrimp and dressing in a big bowl. Add all the vegetables and peanuts and toss again to serve.

Serves 2

Link: asianmint.com