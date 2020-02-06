Asian Avocado Shrimp Salad

Serves 4

12 Whole shrimp (16-20) peeled and deveined

1-1/3 TB Blackening Seasoning (recipe follows)

8 oz Rice Vermicelli noodles, blanched

2 oz Carrot, julienned

2 oz Fresno chili, thinly sliced

2 oz Napa cabbage, shredded

4 oz Romaine, shredded

4 oz English cucumber, sliced

2 oz Bean sprouts

1 oz Jalapeno, minced

4 ea Pickled Avocado (recipe follows)

1 tsp Toasted sesame seeds

4 ea Avocados, peeled, pitted and halved (crown)

Toss the shrimp in the Asian blackened seasoning and reserve. Toss blanched noodles, carrot, Fresno chili, Napa cabbage, romaine, cucumber, sprouts, jalapeño, and pickled avocado together with Nuoc Cham dressing to cover lightly. Taste and adjust quantity of dressing to ensure proper flavor. Leaving the avocado halves standing on the flat (cut) side, fan the fruit out toward the ends to create a straight line of slices, still standing on the cut side. Repeat with second half and place on serving plate, bending each straight line into a half-circle so that they join to form a round fence within which the salad will sit. Repeat with remaining three avocados. Quickly sear the shrimp in a cast-iron pan or on a flat-top griddle, adjusting seasoning with the Asian blackened seasoning to taste. Divide in four equal parts and place the dressed salad inside of the round avocado fence and top each with three seared shrimp and ¼ tsp toasted sesame seeds. Drizzle a small amount of the dressing over the top to finish and serve immediately.

Blackening Seasoning

12 g Paprika

6 g Onion Powder

8 g Salt

4 g Garlic Powder

3 g Ground red pepper

5 g Ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and apply to shrimp immediately before searing in a cast-iron pan or skillet.

Pickled Avocado

8 oz Rice vinegar

10.5 oz Water

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 oz Honey

.5 tsp Ground red pepper

2 tsp Garlic, chopped

1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and cubed

Combine vinegar, water, salt, honey, red pepper, and garlic in medium saucepot. Bring to a boil and remove from heat, either forcing or allowing to cool completely. In a storage container, pour cooled pickling solution over avocado and refrigerate for 4 hours. Strain and serve.

Nuoc Cham Dressing (Asian Dressing)

4 oz Fish sauce

2.5 oz Granulated sugar

4.5 oz Hot water

3 oz Lime juice

1.25 oz Rice vinegar

1 tsp Garlic, minced

1 tsp Bird's eye chile, minced

.5 oz Sambal olenek

1 tsp Scallions, sliced thin

Combine everything in a bowl and mix well!

