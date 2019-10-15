3 Dinner Board Options

Rotisserie Chicken Board

Rotisserie chicken -- breasts and thighs cut and arranged on the board with

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Carrots

2 sweet potatoes cut into medallions

4 large carrots peeled and cut into sticks

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons good quality maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

Pinch fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place oil, syrup, herbs and cinnamon into a zip top bag and mix well. Add vegetables and toss to coat evenly. Spread vegetables onto a baking sheet, generously salt and pepper. Place into the oven and roast until fork tender 15-18 minutes.

Kielbasa Sausage with Parmesan Crusted Potatoes and Green Bean Salad

Kielbasa Sausage

Cut and warmed in a pan

Parmesan Crusted Potatoes

3 pounds baking potatoes

1 teaspoon salt divided

½ cup melted butter

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and cut potatoes into 1-2-inch chunks. Mix parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, rosemary, salt, garlic and pepper on a plate. Put potatoes in zip top bag, pour butter over and toss to be sure potatoes are coated. Next roll potatoes in bread crumb mixture before placing in a single layer on a greased cookie sheet. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes or until golden brown and tender.

Green Bean and Cranberry Salad

1 ½ pounds of tiny green beans washed and trimmed

½ cup dried cranberries

½ red onions sliced very thinly

¼ cup slivered almonds

Dressing

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons honey

1 garlic clove crushed

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

¼ cup olive oil

Heat 2 quarts of water with 2 teaspoons salt in a saucepan until it boils. Add green beans and cook for about 4 minutes. Drain the beans and plunge into an ice bath to stop cooking. Make the dressing in the bottom of serving dish by whisking all ingredients together reserving the olive oil. Stream olive oil in slowly while continuing to whisk. Add first onions then beans and remaining ingredients to the serving dish. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving toss salad well.

Take Out Pizza Board and Harvest Salad

Take-out pizza arranged on board

Mixed greens

½ cup crumbled fresh chevre

½ cup dried cranberries

½ toasted walnuts

1 ½ cups cubed butternut squash

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Vinaigrette

1 shallot minced

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons honey

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare salad, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss squash with oil and salt and pepper and place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 8-12 minutes until squash reaches desired tenderness, remove from oven and set aside. To prepare dressing, combine vinegar, shallot, mustard, honey and olive oil in a small jar and shake well. Assemble the salad by combining all ingredients in a serving bowl, toss with dressing and serve.

Link: ATasteOfParis.net