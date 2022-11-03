Cool gift ideas for tweens

Too old for toys? These tween gifts will make the mark.

Midland X-talker T31VP Walkie Talkie

amzn.to/3g1vMgO

Whether camping or just connecting, these license-free walkie-talkie radios offer crisp communication. They have a 26-mile range, plus the Continuous Tone-Coded Squelch System for up to 836 channel options to block other conversations. They also feature weather alerts and hands-free operation too.

Trefl Wooden Puzzles

amzn.to/3rYVQMl

Step up their puzzle game with a woodcraft puzzle featuring irregularly shaped pieces The set consists of 500+1 elements, high-quality craftsmanship, intense colors, and eye-catching details.

SIQ Smart Basketball

amzn.to/3yIgrbn

Train like a pro to play like a pro! The SIQ Smart Basketball can automatically identify makes, misses, and swishes. The app enables the ball will track shot distance, spin rate, consistency, shot situation, release angle, and more! It comes in a variety of sizes to suit your player. Access to professional tips and a virtual coach makes this a great trainer for your tween!

Blue Tiger Solare Wireless Headset

amzn.to/3D3J9WM

Unlock potentially limitless playtime because this headset isn’t just durable, reliable, and flexible, the integrated solar cell transforms indoor and outdoor light into continuous energy. Meets MIL-STD-810 specifications for extreme environments and ruggedness. The operating temperature range from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also water resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Riot PWR Lightning Connect Controller

amzn.to/3T0Rm3N

Turn your mobile phone into a gaming console anytime! This full-size mobile controller features an Xbox, menu, and option buttons along with an improved 8-way D-Pad, triggers, and a new share button. It rules out lagging and latency for clear pictures without skips, glitches, or blurs. Plus, it has an ergonomic design and pass-through charging while you play!

Libbi Nail Polish

www.liberation-nails.com

Libbi Nail Polish is ravishing and responsible! You can feel good about your tween enjoying this long-wearing, vegan, and 21-free polish. There are no parabens, phthalates, carcinogens, mutagens, or 16 other potentially toxic ingredients. It’s intentionally formulated with natural oils safe for kids that keep nails nourished.

Seriously Super-Sized Squish Food Pillows

amzn.to/3yLxdq0

Stuff yourself silly with the Seriously Super-Sized Cheeseburger Plush. This extra-large, squishy plushie is literally on a ROLL. The whopping 24-inch-tall burger comes in a deceptively small take-out box. It’s made from super soft fabrics and comes with all the fixings. As one surely RELISHES the thought of a soft, pillowy plush shaped like a giant cheeseburger, this item is a great accessory for tailgates, picnics, sleepovers, dorm décor, and more.

Tulip Tie Dye

amzn.to/3CXxeK1

The Tulip One-Step 18-Color Tie-Dye Kit includes all of the tie-dye supplies you need with over-the-top color and creativity! The kit is stocked with 18 bottles of vibrant One-Step Dye, supplies and an inspiration guide. There’s no need to pre-soak garments in soda ash. This kit includes everything you need except the t-shirts!

Wipeout Helmets and Skateboard

amzn.to/3CYxOaw

Your tween will love to wear this safety gear they designed themselves! Check out the dry-erase bottom skateboards, helmets, and pads. Use the included stencils or freestyle! Tired of how you tricked it out? Simply erase and start again!

JBL Partybox Encore Essential

amzn.to/3yCT0jK

With a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat, your tween will enjoy six hours of non-stop playtime. A wired microphone input turns any party into a karaoke party and it’s all portable. Plus, parents will love the durable and splashproof design. True Wireless Stereo technology connects additional speakers for an even bigger sound!

Lite Brite Wall Art POP Wow

amzn.to/3g2iznT

Create, escape, shine! Light up their room and display lite-art with the new 16" Lite-Brite Wall Art! This is their biggest unit yet. Use one of three included HD Pop Wow templates or design your own art. It hangs on the wall or displays on a stand and includes 6,000 mini-sized pegs in assorted colors to craft your masterpiece!

