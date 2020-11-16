Trendy tech gifts for the gadget lovers on your list

Looking for the hottest high tech gifts? You'll find them right here!

Bombay Hair Tools 3-in-1 Curling Wand

Get ready to create flawless natural beach waves with this innovative design which allows for crease-free voluminous tide style waves on all hair types. Plus, the system is completely convertible to suit your needs. Comes with one curling wand, a hair waver attachment, three barrels and even a heat-resistant glove and wand rest!

Buy It: https://bombayhair.com/collections/3-in-1/products/4-in-1-curling-set

Nomad Goods Base Station Pro

This is the game changer you have been waiting for. The Nomad Goods Base Station Pro features FreePower technology which means no more searching for that charging sweet spot. A matrix of 18 coils allows you to simultaneously charge up to three devices anywhere. The modern design, padded leather surface and slim profile make it a great fit to enhance any workspace.

Buy It: https://app.nomadgoods.com/products/base-station-pro

Gunnar Blue Blocking Glasses

2020 has brought with it an increase in screen time. From gamers to distance learners to Zoom callers, Gunnar blue light blocking computer and gaming glasses improve performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce digital eye strain, fatigue and headaches. Unlike other blue light blocking glasses, Gunnar's Blue Light Protection Factor tells you exactly how much of the peak blue light spectrum (450nm) is being blocked to protect against symptoms stemming from prolonged screen-staring including migraines, headaches, dry eyes and blurry vision. It comes in kid and adult sizes.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31dxtgV

Air Things Wave Plus

We're all spending lots of time indoors, but how's your air quality? The Airthings Wave Plus is the first smart air quality monitor to measure six indoor air factors – radon, carbon dioxide (CO2), airborne chemicals (TVOCs), humidity, temperature and air pressure. The companion app offers advanced analytics and its 16-month battery life means you can install it anywhere!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3450a1h

iDevices Instinct

Instinct is the smart light switch with Alexa built-in, which means it can be your personal assistant for anything. Need to set a timer, add to your shopping list, or get the latest news and weather updates? Instinct has your back. It installs just like a standard switch (single pole only), and includes a screw less faceplate for a seamless, modern finish.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SY7KEE

Good Cook Digital Thermometer

This rapid response probe measures temperature in three seconds or less. Cooking, baking and even candy making, you're covered. Plus, its IP65 rating means it is dust tight and water resistant so you can store it outside with your grill making you more likely to use it and less likely to lose it!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37d03Tn

Bushnell Golf Wing Man Speaker

DJ and course caddy... this one has it all. The Bushnell Wingman features high-quality audio for your playlist PLUS it also delivers on course GPS distances. The BITE magnetic cart mount provides easy access to 36,000+ preloaded courses included when paired to the free Bushnell Golf app!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31fKir1

Tech Taffy

Tech Taffy is a miracle cleaning compound for keyboards, electronics, car vents & crevices. It busts dust & battles bacteria plus it’s totally reusable. Just pinch off a chunk of this magical goo, press & lift. You’ll see Tech Taffy eat up the crumbs & dust before your eyes. Place the chunk back in the container & tighten the lid after each use. When a full layer of Tech Taffy is discolored & full of lots of visible gunk, dispose of it & move on to the next layer.

Buy It: https://www.techcandycases.com/products/tech-taffy-dust-devouring-compound-pink-ombre

Tripleheader USB Power

Everyone in 2020 just needs to come together! Here's one way to make that happen. This three-tipped cable creates a charging hotspot for both Apple and Andriod devices. No more fighting with family or friends... just use the connector that’s right for the gadget at hand. Charge your iPad, iPhone, your uncle’s old Android device, then your BFF's shiny new Android.

Buy It: https://www.techcandycases.com/collections/woven-usb-cables/products/triple-header-maxi-6ft-woven-usb-cable-mfi-shades-of-gray

MagTac LED Rechargeable Flashlight

The 543-Lumen MAGLITE LED MAGTAC Rechargeable Flashlight with Crowned Bezel is an advanced lighting tool powered by a high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) rechargeable battery engineered for long service life with a 2.5-hour charge time. The crowned-bezel version comes with a detachable pocket clip and a USB powered mountable charging base.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/353Go5H

Yoto Player

Yoto Player is a carefully connected screen-free audio player that is controlled with physical playing cards that when inserted into the audio player will play stories, music, activities, podcasts and radio. Yoto gives children the freedom to decide what they want to play or listen to in a safe environment. Large dials make it easy to change volume and skip forward/back. Best of all, it’s kid-tested for durability and parent-tested for easy setup.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3dC8UiO

Sandstone Wireless Charger

You no longer have to sacrifice form for function. The Sandstone Wireless Charger is made from natural stone shaped using diamond-tipped blades. Because its natural, it won’t harm the quality of air within your home like some plastic based chargers that may omit harmful VOCs. These chargers are green in addition to being durable, easy to clean and absolutely beautiful in any room.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37qVkxJ

Aura Picture Frame

Just because you can't physically be together in 2020, doesn't mean you can't see each other. The 10.1" Aura Picture Frame lets you instantly share photos with ease from your phone to the frame via their easy-to-use app. Invite unlimited friends and family to share pictures to your frame or send photos to their frames all via WiFi. It's Alexa compatible and unlimited free digital photo storage means no subscription costs or added on fees.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3dwxxxj

Vissles Monitor

Be twice as productive when you add a second (touch)screen to your laptop or supersize your phone screen. Thanks to two full-featured USB-C ports and a mini HDMI port, Vissles-M can be hooked up to a laptop, desktop, mobile device, or game console. It works perfectly with MacBook, Windows, Linux OS. Vissles-M, your best choice for a secondary monitor.

Buy It: https://vissles.com

Travel Tech Case

Meet the solution to your tech travel nightmares. Easily organize small devices, chargers and accessories with this vegan leather tech case. Never lose your chargers or USB drives again. Embroider up to three initials for no extra cost.

Buy It: https://themanregistry.com/gift/personalized-brown-leather-travel-tech-case-2707br/

iRig Video Creator HD Bundle

Create truly professional video and live-streams for any platform or simply be the best looking one on your next Zoom call. iKlip Grip Pro multi-function stand lets you shoot from the perfect angle, iRig Mic HD 2 digital condenser microphone captures radio-ready audio and 10” LED ring light offers color temp and brightness to create any mood. It works with all your favorite smartphone apps right out of the box.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37evBIs

Tertill Weeding Robot

Created by the inventor of Roomba, Tertill is the garden weeding robot that requires no storage or plugs! It lives in the garden and is solar powered to weed every day. Complete with a rugged waterproof shell and is smart enough to know what to weed and what to keep!

Buy It: https://tertill.com/products/tertill

Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera

See the essential details, day or night. Arlo Essential captures video in 1080p resolution, with an integrated spotlight and color night vision. Wire-free and weather resistant, Arlo Essential works indoors or out. DIY set it up is a snap. Get notifications on your smartphone when your camera spots something and view recorded video clips directly from your phone. Speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio. It has a 6-month rechargeable battery life.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3kBaofA

Shure AONIC50 Headphones

Engineered from decades of professional experiece with no cords and no wires, Shure AONIC50 headphones are just pure listening anywhere you go. A favorite of Adam Levine's, these adjustable noise cancellation headphones mean a truly immersive listening experience with the ability to hear the outside world with the flip of a switch. They have 20 hours of battery life, fold flat for portability with a protective carrying case and 3.5mm analog audio inputs to stay connected to any device, including airplane entertainment systems, or USB-C digital input for charging and High-Resolution audio.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3kMhe2g

Cannon Power Shot Zoom

This first ever compact telephoto monocular from Cannon was created as a convenient imaging tool to explore the world and embrace the beauty of the outdoors. Get 100mm, 400mm and 800mm telephoto viewing plus capture images and videos and download them to the companion app or microSD card.

Buy It: https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/products/details/binoculars/monocular/powershot-zoom-compact-telephoto-monocular/

