Where to vote: Collin County early voting locations

Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20. Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4, 2025.



Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.

Here is a list of early voting locations in Collin County.

From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I go for early voting?

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby, 1451 N Watters Road, Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room, 301 Century Parkway, Allen, TX 75013

Anna Municipal Complex – Lobby, 120 W. 7th Street, Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room, 318 W School Street, Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby, 6701 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75024

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110, 2505 Kinship Parkway, Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2, 501 S Collin Parkway, Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113, 9700 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1, 3452 Spur 399, McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4, C-Square, 2200 University Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium, 4000 Jupiter Road, Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1, 391 Country Club Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069

Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2, 7501 Independence Parkway A, Plano, TX 75025

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room, 14300 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room, 14700 Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room, 6861 W Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

Haggard Library - Programs Room, 2501 Coit Road, Plano , TX 75075

Harrington Library - Programs Room, 1501 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Josephine Community Center - Main Room, 404 Main Street, Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall – Gymnasium, 120 School Road, Lavon, TX 75166

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room, 259 Country Club Road, Allen, TX 75002

Lucas Community Center - Community Room, 665 Country Club Road, Lucas, TX 75002

McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby, 401 E Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room, 1150 Olympic Crossing, McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room, 6600 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room, 861 Independence Parkway, McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room, 4900 Summit View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room, 3411 Barker Avenue, Melissa, TX 75454

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B, 3815-E Sachse Road, Sachse, TX 75048

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room, 205 N Murphy Road, Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers, 5700 E Parker Road, Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Programs Room, 6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Plano ISD Administration Center – Lobby, 2700 W 15th Street, Plano, TX 75075

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room, 2000 E Princeton Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room, 250 W First Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Renner-Frankford Library – Auditorium, 6400 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75252

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers, 2505 Butcher's Block, St. Paul, TX 75098

Terry Pope Administration Building - Community ISD Board Room, 611 N FM 1138, Nevada, TX 75173

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C, 8300 McKinney Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas Street #100, Wylie, TX 75098

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

