Where to vote: Collin County early voting locations
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.
Here is a list of early voting locations in Collin County.
From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Where can I go for early voting?
- Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby, 1451 N Watters Road, Allen, TX 75013
- Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room, 301 Century Parkway, Allen, TX 75013
- Anna Municipal Complex – Lobby, 120 W. 7th Street, Anna, TX 75409
- Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room, 318 W School Street, Blue Ridge, TX 75424
- Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby, 6701 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75024
- Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110, 2505 Kinship Parkway, Celina, TX 75009
- Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2, 501 S Collin Parkway, Farmersville, TX 75442
- Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113, 9700 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
- Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1, 3452 Spur 399, McKinney, TX 75069
- Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4, C-Square, 2200 University Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
- Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium, 4000 Jupiter Road, Plano, TX 75074
- Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1, 391 Country Club Road, Wylie, TX 75098
- Collin County Elections - Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069
- Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2, 7501 Independence Parkway A, Plano, TX 75025
- Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room, 14300 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room, 14700 Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035
- Gay Library - Meeting Room, 6861 W Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- Haggard Library - Programs Room, 2501 Coit Road, Plano , TX 75075
- Harrington Library - Programs Room, 1501 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
- Josephine Community Center - Main Room, 404 Main Street, Josephine, TX 75173
- Lavon City Hall – Gymnasium, 120 School Road, Lavon, TX 75166
- Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room, 259 Country Club Road, Allen, TX 75002
- Lucas Community Center - Community Room, 665 Country Club Road, Lucas, TX 75002
- McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby, 401 E Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069
- McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room, 1150 Olympic Crossing, McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room, 6600 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room, 861 Independence Parkway, McKinney, TX 75072
- McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room, 4900 Summit View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
- Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room, 3411 Barker Avenue, Melissa, TX 75454
- Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B, 3815-E Sachse Road, Sachse, TX 75048
- Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room, 205 N Murphy Road, Murphy, TX 75094
- Parker City Hall - Council Chambers, 5700 E Parker Road, Parker, TX 75002
- Parr Library - Programs Room, 6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
- Plano ISD Administration Center – Lobby, 2700 W 15th Street, Plano, TX 75075
- Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room, 2000 E Princeton Drive, Princeton, TX 75407
- Prosper Town Hall - Community Room, 250 W First Street, Prosper, TX 75078
- Renner-Frankford Library – Auditorium, 6400 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75252
- St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers, 2505 Butcher's Block, St. Paul, TX 75098
- Terry Pope Administration Building - Community ISD Board Room, 611 N FM 1138, Nevada, TX 75173
- The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C, 8300 McKinney Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas Street #100, Wylie, TX 75098
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Collin County Elections website.