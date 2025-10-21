Where to vote: Tarrant County early voting locations

article

The Brief Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20. Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4.



Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.

Here is a list of early voting locations in Tarrant County.

From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tarrant County early voting locations

ACTIV, 2061 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76013

Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington, 76014

City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76017

Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76006

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington, 76018

Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram St., Arlington, 76010

Azle ISD PD, 483 Sandy Beach Rd., Suite A, Azle, 76020

Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford, 76021

Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave., Benbrook, 76126

Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A, 5008 Roberts Rd., Colleyville, 76034

Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley, 76036

Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Dr., Euless, 76039

City of Forest Hill City Hall, 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill, 76119

Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, 76119

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth, 76107

Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Rd., Fort Worth, 76133

Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty Street, Fort Worth, 76112

Northpark YMCA, 9100 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, 76244

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard, Fort Worth, 76137

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth, 76179

Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, 76111

Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St., Fort Worth, 76102

Asia Times Square, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75051

Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, Grapevine, 76051

Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Rd., Haslet, 76052

Gary Fickes Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Hwy., Hurst, 76054

Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller, 76248

Dover Fellowship Hall, 208 Municipal Dr., Kennedale, 76060

Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, 76135

Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield, 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield, 76063

Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield, 76063

North Richland Hills City Hall, 4301 City Point Dr., North Richland Hills, 76180

Saginaw Public Library, 300 W. McLeroy Blvd., Saginaw, 76179

Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St., Southlake, 76092

White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Rd., White Settlement, 76108

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |

Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.