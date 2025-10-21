Where to vote: Tarrant County early voting locations
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.
Here is a list of early voting locations in Tarrant County.
From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Tarrant County early voting locations
- ACTIV, 2061 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76013
- Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington, 76014
- City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76017
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76006
- Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington, 76018
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram St., Arlington, 76010
- Azle ISD PD, 483 Sandy Beach Rd., Suite A, Azle, 76020
- Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford, 76021
- Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave., Benbrook, 76126
- Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A, 5008 Roberts Rd., Colleyville, 76034
- Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley, 76036
- Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Dr., Euless, 76039
- City of Forest Hill City Hall, 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill, 76119
- Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, 76119
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth, 76107
- Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Rd., Fort Worth, 76133
- Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty Street, Fort Worth, 76112
- Northpark YMCA, 9100 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, 76244
- Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard, Fort Worth, 76137
- Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth, 76179
- Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, 76111
- Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St., Fort Worth, 76102
- Asia Times Square, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75051
- Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, Grapevine, 76051
- Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Rd., Haslet, 76052
- Gary Fickes Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Hwy., Hurst, 76054
- Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller, 76248
- Dover Fellowship Hall, 208 Municipal Dr., Kennedale, 76060
- Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, 76135
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield, 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield, 76063
- Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield, 76063
- North Richland Hills City Hall, 4301 City Point Dr., North Richland Hills, 76180
- Saginaw Public Library, 300 W. McLeroy Blvd., Saginaw, 76179
- Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St., Southlake, 76092
- White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Rd., White Settlement, 76108
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Elections website.