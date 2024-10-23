What to do if you experience issues while voting in Texas

The Brief Texas voters are afforded certain rights by law when they go to the polls. If a problem arises, then procedures are in place to ensure your vote is cast. Early voting in Texas runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.



Early voting for November's general election is now underway across Texas.

In general, when a voter shows up to their polling location, they show their identification and have their name checked against the voter roster.

Then they go to the voting machine, cast their votes, submit and leave.

But what happens if the voting machine malfunctions while a vote is being cast?

In short, voters will still be able to cast their ballots.

The general custodian of election records is required to have a contingency plan in the event one or more voting machines malfunction during voting.

If you experience an issue while trying to cast your vote, you should call a poll worker to your machine and ask for directions on what to do next. If the machine malfunctions before your ballot is submitted, you should be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

The Election Judges and Clerks Handbook has procedures that the election judge must follow in the event of an issue.

The presiding judge must stop the use of the malfunctioning machine as soon as the issue is discovered to repair or replace the machine.

If the malfunction could impact the length of time it takes to cast your vote, then consider moving to another early voting location.

Any concerns about voting, polling locations and election integrity should be reported to county election officials or the Secretary of State's office.

What are your rights as a Texas voter?

Registered voters in Texas have certain rights afforded to them when they arrive at the polls to cast their votes.

In Texas, you have the right to:

A ballot with written instructions on how to cast a ballot

Ask a polling place official for instructions on how to cast a ballot. You cannot ask for suggestions on how to vote.

Cast your vote in secret and free from intimidation

Ask for up to two additional ballots if you make a mistake while marking a ballot.

Bring an interpreter to assist you as you qualify to vote if you do not understand English.

Help cast a ballot if you cannot write, see the ballot, or understand the language in which it is written.

Report possible voting rights abuse to the Secretary of State or your local election official.

Cast a provisional ballot if your name does not appear on the list of registered voters.

Cast a provisional ballot if you do not have one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, forget your identification or brought supporting documents showing you cannot get an acceptable identification.

Vote once at any early voting location during the early voting period

File a complaint with the Secretary of State concerning violations of federal and state voting procedures.