LIVE: Texas runoff election results for U.S. Senate and other North Texas key races

The Brief Ken Paxton has defeated incumbent John Cornyn in the high-stakes race for Texas' Republican nomination for Senate. Paxton will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election. Results will be updated live on FOX 4 News and FOX Local throughout the night.



Texas voters went back to the polls on Tuesday to decide some major races, including the widely watched Republican runoff for United States Senate and a heated congressional contest in Dallas County.

Ken Paxton defeats John Cornyn

Ken Paxton has defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the Republican nomination for Senate.

It’s the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history. Cornyn was seeking a fifth term, but President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton last week.

"When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he didn’t listen," said Paxton following his win. "Instead, President Trump gave me his Complete and Total Endorsement. President Trump is the leader of our party, and his endorsement is the most powerful force in politics. I am honored to have his support, and I look forward to working with him in the Senate to deliver for Texas."

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Paxton will now advance to the November general election to face Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Talarico responded to Paxton's win shortly after he clinched his party's nomination.

The AP notes that Cornyn is the first sitting Republican senator from Texas to lose the party's nomination for Senate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for GOP unity after Paxton defeated Cornyn.

"Tonight, Texans chose strong, conservative leaders who will fight to keep Texas safe, prosperous, and free. A united Republican Party will drive victory, and with the primaries complete, we are laser focused on delivering a decisive victory in November. Together, we will crush socialist Democrats' dream of turning Texas blue with the same failed policies that have brought chaos to states like California, New York, and Minnesota. Texans have rejected the Democrats’ agenda of open borders, soft-on-crime policies, and higher taxes before, and they will reject them again this November. Congratulations to our Republican nominees—now let’s roll to victory."

Mayes Middleton defeats Chip Roy

Mayes Middleton has won the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General, defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

Middleton, who led the field in the first round of voting, self-funded his campaign.

On the Democratic side, Nathan Johnson defeated Joe Jaworski to clinch his party's nomination.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Julie Johnson vs. Colin Allred

In North Texas, Democrats Colin Allred and Julie Johnson are facing off for the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas County.

Johnson currently serves in District 32 but is trying to get reelected in District 33 because of the recent redistricting. Allred held the seat before his failed Senate campaign in 2024.

The winner will face the winner of the Republican runoff between Patrick Gillespie or John Sims.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Texas Election Results

Looking for a different race? FOX 4 has more live election results from around the state.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

Dallas-Fort Worth Election Results

You Decide

FOX 4 News will have streaming coverage of election night with hosts Steven Dial, Shaun Rabb, and Casey Stegall. Watch live after the polls close at 7 p.m.

More Election Coverage