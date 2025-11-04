Increase in Texas homestead exemptions for surviving spouses of veterans on track to pass

article

The Brief Texas voters are on track to allow additional homestead tax breaks for surviving spouses of U.S. veterans whose death was related to their service. According to the fiscal note on the bill, around 3,000 surviving spouses would be eligible.



Surviving spouses of Texas veterans that died from a service-connected illness appear likely to get a larger break on their homestead exemption.

Texas voters were asked to vote on Proposition 7 on Tuesday, which would give property tax breaks on homes to spouses of U.S. veterans who have not remarried. The federal government would have to determine whether the veteran died in connection with their service.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected."

According to the bill's financial report, around 3,000 surviving spouses in the state would qualify for the exemption.