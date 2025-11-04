Texas votes to exempt animal feed from personal property tax
Texans have voted to keep animal feed from being taxed as personal property.
HJR 99 will exempt animal feed held by an owner for retail from tangible personal property taxes.
Ballot language:
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail."
Supporters said the change helps farmers and ranch supply businesses by lowering operating costs.
The Source: Information in this report came from Texas Legislature Online.