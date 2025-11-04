Texas votes to exempt animal feed from personal property tax

article

The Brief Texans voted for Proposition 5, making animal feed tax-exempt, approving HJR 99. The amendment allows the legislature to exempt retail animal feed from property (ad valorem) taxes. Supporters said the change helps farmers and ranch supply businesses by lowering operating costs.



HJR 99 will exempt animal feed held by an owner for retail from tangible personal property taxes.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail."

Supporters said the change helps farmers and ranch supply businesses by lowering operating costs.