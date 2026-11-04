North Texas voters reject major tax and bond propositions in early results

The Brief Dallas County voters appear to have rejected a property tax hike meant to fund homelessness and mental health programs. The City of Dallas' $440 million public safety bond is projected to fail. Plano voters shot down a venue tax for a new Dallas Stars arena, though the project will still move forward.



Voters across North Texas shot down several major tax and bond propositions, rejecting hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed funding for public safety, homelessness programs and a sports arena.

Dallas County property tax proposal

What we know:

Votes are still being counted for Dallas County's Proposition A, but early results show the tax hike failing with 80% of precincts reporting. The plan would have required homeowners to pay more in property taxes to help fight homelessness and fund outreach programs. It was designed to support housing and mental health treatment.

City of Dallas public safety bond

What we know:

Dallas voters rejected the $443 million public safety bond (Proposition A) in the 2026 midterm election, marking the first time the measure has failed since 1998.

The city asked for a more than $440 million bond to fund police training facilities, emergency operations and the replacement of old police buildings.

The backstory:

Prop A supporters argue that the funds are necessary to finish the construction on a new Dallas police training facility at UNT Dallas, which broke ground in September. A new gun range near Dallas Executive Airport is also planned.

The Dallas city manager called the bond proposition an important step to strengthen public safety by modernizing public safety operations.

But critics don’t like the part of the bond that also moves the city’s 911 call center out of Dallas City Hall. They argue it’s the beginning of the process for the city to abandon the historic building.

What's next:

The campaign supporting the bond said it will push for better bond language next May.

Plano venue tax for Dallas Stars arena

By the numbers:

In Plano, 55% of voters cast their ballots against a special venue tax.

Proposition A would have allowed the city to add a venue tax to help pay for a new Dallas Stars arena at the Willow Bend site.

Big picture view:

Plano leaders said they will find another way to fund the project. The arena is still being built, and the Stars hope to open their 2031 season at the new facility in five years.

