North Texas early voting turnout: Voting numbers mostly up on day one

The Brief Voters turned out in greater numbers for the first day of early voting in Texas compared to 2020 and 2016. Tarrant and Denton counties each saw an increase of more than 10,000 day one voters compared to 2020. Early voting in Texas runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.



Counties in North Texas saw thousands more voters turn out for the first day of early voting in the 2024 general election compared to the past two general elections.

Dallas County saw a decrease in early voter turnout on day one compared to previous elections, but 56,074 voters placed a vote at the polls Monday. That number was down from the 60,573 voters who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in 2020 and the 58,775 in 2016.

In Tarrant and Denton counties, however, voter turnout increased with more than 10,000 voters casting votes on the first day of early voting compared to 2020.

Tarrant County had 58,488 voters show up Monday, often standing in long lines to make their voices heard. Monday's voter number is a more than 16,000 voter increase over the 2020 general election which saw 42,351 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting and just over 15,000 more first-day voters compared to 2016's 43,149.

Denton County saw nearly 14,000 more voters on Monday with 49,813 voters casting ballots compared to 36,040 voters in 2020. Voter turnout Monday nearly tripled 2016's first day turnout of 16,963, according to data provided by the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Collin County's 43,398 voters were a 6,929 voter increase over 2020 and a 12,115 voter increase from 2016.

Texas early voting

Early voting in the state continues through Nov. 1. Registered voters in most North Texas counties can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the county they are registered in.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours

Dallas County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tarrant County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.