How many people have voted in North Texas?

Thousands of voters cast a ballot on Tuesday in Dallas and Tarrant County.

Polls in Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2020, 118,670 voters cast a ballot in Dallas County on Election Day. Tarrant County saw 104,021 in-person votes.

4 p.m. Update

As of 4 p.m., Dallas County has seen 134,601 in-person voters and Tarrant County has seen 117,112. Both counties have topped 2020's Election Day totals.

3 p.m. Update

By 3 p.m., Dallas County reported more than 120,500 people had cast a ballot on Election Day, beating the 2020 total with more than 3 hours left.

In Tarrant County, there have been more than 104,000 in-person votes.

2 p.m. Update

Dallas County has reported more than 107,000 in-person votes on Tuesday.