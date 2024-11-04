How many electoral votes does each state have?

In the race for the White House, a candidate will have to win 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election.

Electoral votes are allocated among the states based on the Census. Each state has the same number of electors as it does members in its Congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two Senators.

Here is a list of electoral votes by state.

Electoral Votes 2024

Alabama - 9

Alaska - 3

Arizona - 11

Arkansas - 6

California - 54

Colorado - 10

Connecticut - 7

Delaware - 3

Florida - 30

Georgia - 16

Hawaii - 4

Idaho - 4

Illinois - 19

Indiana - 11

Iowa - 6

Kansas - 6

Kentucky - 8

Louisiana - 8

Maine - 4

Maryland - 10

Massachusetts - 11

Michigan - 15

Minnesota - 10

Mississippi - 6

Missouri - 10

Montana - 4

Nebraska - 5

Nevada - 6

New Hampshire - 4

New Jersey - 14

New Mexico - 5

New York - 28

North Carolina - 16

North Dakota - 3

Ohio - 17

Oklahoma - 7

Oregon - 8

Pennsylvania - 19

Rhode Island - 4

South Carolina - 9

South Dakota - 3

Tennessee - 11

Texas - 40

Utah - 6

Vermont - 3

Virginia - 13

Washington - 12

Washington D.C. - 3

West Virginia - 4

Wisconsin - 10

Wyoming - 3

Each state gets at least three, while states with larger populations get more. The District of Columbia gets three, but it has no voting members in Congress.

Following the 2020 U.S. Census, there was a congressional redistricting. Six states gained at least one additional seat while seven states lost a seat.

California has the most electoral votes, 54, while Texas has the second most with 40 electoral votes.

There are six states with only three electoral votes each: Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Texas gained two electoral votes in 2024. In the 2020 election, there were only 38.

According to the National Archives, "All states, except for Maine and Nebraska, have a winner-take-all policy where the state looks only at the overall winner of the state-wide popular vote. Maine and Nebraska, however, appoint individual electors based on the winner of the popular vote within each Congressional district and then two "at-large" electors based on the winner of the overall state-wide popular vote."

It is rare to have a split vote, but it happened in Nebraska in 2008 and 2020 and in Maine in 2016 and 2020.

Click states on this interactive map above to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter.