Denton County voting locations for Election Day
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Denton County registered voters on Election Day can vote at their precinct polling location from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.
Learn more about the acceptable forms of ID
Curbside voting is available to any voter who has difficulty walking or standing for long periods. If you have an assistant with you, when you arrive at the polling location, have them notify the election official at that time. The election official will then bring your ballot to your car outside the polling location. If you do not have an assistant, please call (940) 349-3200 ahead of time to notify the election day clerk that you want to vote curbside.
To jump to your city, click it here: Argyle | Aubrey | Bartonville | Carrollton | Copper Canyon | Corinth | Crossroads | Dallas | Denton | Double Oak | Flower Mound | Frisco | Highland Village | Justin | Krum | Lantana | Lewisville | Little Elm | Northlake | Oak Point | Pilot Point | Plano | Ponder | Prosper | Roanoke | Sanger | Shady Shores | The Colony | Trophy Club |
Argyle
- Denton Fire Station #7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Argyle 76226
- Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E Community Room Argyle 76226
Aubrey
- Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Dr. Community Room Aubrey 76227
- Navo Middle School 1701 Navo Rd. Small Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
- Celina Fire Station #3 4400 FM 1385 Community Room Aubrey 76227
- Braswell High School 26750 E. University Dr. East Field House Aubrey 76227
Bartonville
- Bartonville Town Hall 1941 Jeter Rd. E Council Chambers Bartonville 76226
Carrollton
- Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010
- Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007
- Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church 1641 W. Hebron Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Carrollton 75010
Copper Canyon
- Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226
- Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Council Chambers Hickory Creek 75065
- Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065
Corinth
- Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Council Workroom/Council Chambers Corinth 76208
- Lake Sharon Community Church 2650 Oakmont Dr. Fellowship Hall Corinth 76210
Crossroads
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227
Dallas
- Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287
Denton
- North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209
- North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Multipurpose Room A Denton 76207
- Serve Denton 306 N Loop 288, Ste. 100 Conference Room Denton 76209
- Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036
- Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208
- South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Meeting Room B Denton 76205
- Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201
- Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201
- Denia Recreation Center 1001 Parvin St. Room B Denton 76205
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Denton 76207
Double Oak
- Double Oak Town Hall 320 Waketon Rd. Government Room Double Oak 75077
Flower Mound
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Ln. Program Room Flower Mound 75022
- Flower Mound Municipal Court 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. Training Room Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226
Frisco
- Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034
- Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036
- Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036
- Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033
- Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036
Highland Village
- Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077
Justin
- Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247
- Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility 2200 Texan Dr. Room 104 Competition Gym Justin 76247
Krum
- Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Board Room Krum 76249
Lantana
- Lantana Community Event Center 1301 Haverford Ln. Full Facility Lantana 76226
Lewisville
- Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056
- Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75057
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Gymnasium Lewisville 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Dogwood 2 & 3 Lewisville 75067
Little Elm
- Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068
Northlake
- Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Chamber Room Northlake 76226
Oak Point
- Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Rd. Community Room Oak Point 75068
Pilot Point
- Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Room #1 Pilot Point 76258
Plano
- Prestonwood Baptist Church 6801 W. Park Blvd. Atrium Plano 75093
Ponder
- Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Council Chambers Ponder 76259
Prosper
- Prosper Fire Station #2 1140 S. Teel Pkwy. Training Room Prosper 75078
Roanoke
- Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Rooms A & B Roanoke 76262
Sanger
- Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Great Room Sanger 76266
Shady Shores
- Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. Council Chambers Shady Shores 76208
The Colony
- The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056
Trophy Club
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Boardroom Trophy Club 76262
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.