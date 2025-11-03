Denton County voting locations for Election Day

Denton County registered voters on Election Day can vote at their precinct polling location from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Curbside voting is available to any voter who has difficulty walking or standing for long periods. If you have an assistant with you, when you arrive at the polling location, have them notify the election official at that time. The election official will then bring your ballot to your car outside the polling location. If you do not have an assistant, please call (940) 349-3200 ahead of time to notify the election day clerk that you want to vote curbside.

To jump to your city, click it here: Argyle | Aubrey | Bartonville | Carrollton | Copper Canyon | Corinth | Crossroads | Dallas | Denton | Double Oak | Flower Mound | Frisco | Highland Village | Justin | Krum | Lantana | Lewisville | Little Elm | Northlake | Oak Point | Pilot Point | Plano | Ponder | Prosper | Roanoke | Sanger | Shady Shores | The Colony | Trophy Club |

Denton Fire Station #7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Argyle 76226

Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E Community Room Argyle 76226

Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Dr. Community Room Aubrey 76227

Navo Middle School 1701 Navo Rd. Small Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Celina Fire Station #3 4400 FM 1385 Community Room Aubrey 76227

Braswell High School 26750 E. University Dr. East Field House Aubrey 76227

Bartonville Town Hall 1941 Jeter Rd. E Council Chambers Bartonville 76226

Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007

Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church 1641 W. Hebron Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Carrollton 75010

Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226

Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Council Chambers Hickory Creek 75065

Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065

Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Council Workroom/Council Chambers Corinth 76208

Lake Sharon Community Church 2650 Oakmont Dr. Fellowship Hall Corinth 76210

Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227

Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209

North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Multipurpose Room A Denton 76207

Serve Denton 306 N Loop 288, Ste. 100 Conference Room Denton 76209

Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036

Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Meeting Room B Denton 76205

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201

Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201

University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201

Denia Recreation Center 1001 Parvin St. Room B Denton 76205

Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Denton 76207

Double Oak Town Hall 320 Waketon Rd. Government Room Double Oak 75077

Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Ln. Program Room Flower Mound 75022

Flower Mound Municipal Court 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. Training Room Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028

Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226

Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033

Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033

Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034

Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036

Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036

Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033

Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036

Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077

Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247

Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility 2200 Texan Dr. Room 104 Competition Gym Justin 76247

Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Board Room Krum 76249

Lantana Community Event Center 1301 Haverford Ln. Full Facility Lantana 76226

Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056

Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75057

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Gymnasium Lewisville 75067

Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Dogwood 2 & 3 Lewisville 75067

Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068

Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Chamber Room Northlake 76226

Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Rd. Community Room Oak Point 75068

Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Room #1 Pilot Point 76258

Prestonwood Baptist Church 6801 W. Park Blvd. Atrium Plano 75093

Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Council Chambers Ponder 76259

Prosper Fire Station #2 1140 S. Teel Pkwy. Training Room Prosper 75078

Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Rooms A & B Roanoke 76262

Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Great Room Sanger 76266

Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. Council Chambers Shady Shores 76208

The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056

Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Boardroom Trophy Club 76262

