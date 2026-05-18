Dallas County early voting locations and hours

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The Brief Early voting for the May 2026 primary runoff election is from May 18-22. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.. Election day is May 26.



Early voting for the May 26 primary runoff election begins on May 18 and runs through May 22.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the week.

In Dallas County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

Where can I vote early in Dallas County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Dallas County Early Voting Location Finder. All voting centers and their addresses are listed in the document below.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.