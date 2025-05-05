Arlington voters approve bonds for $200.8M to improve streets, safety, library

article

The Brief The five bond propositions on the May 3 ballot for City of Arlington residents were all approved. The five propositions involve streets, public safety, parks and recreation, the downtown city administrative building, and libraries, worth a total of $200.8 million.



Proposition A: Street Improvements

It passed with 74% of the vote.

Proposition A means the city will be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $136,995,000 for designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, and bridges, including street lighting, right-of-way protection, and related storm drainage improvements; and acquiring rights-of-way associated with the improvements.

SOUTH COLLINS STREET (S Webb Ferrell to Debbie Lane) This funding would allow for the right-of-way acquisition and widening of South Collins from S Webb Ferrell to Debbie Lane from two lanes to four lanes along with the installation of curbs, gutters, drainage, streetlights and sidewalks. $27,825,000

RANDOL MILL ROAD (Cooper Street to Fielder Road) This funding would allow for the design, right-of-way acquisition and reconstruction of Randol Mill Road between Cooper Street and Fielder Road, along with installation of curbs, gutters, underground and floodplain drainage, streetlights, and sidewalks. $54,755,000

PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD (Plumwood to Enchanted Bay) This funding would allow for the right-of-way acquisition and construction of Pleasant Ridge Road from Plumwood to Enchanted Bay the installation of curbs, gutters, underground drainage, streetlights, and a sidewalk. The design for this project was authorized in the 2014 Bond Election and is nearly complete. $12,600,000

RESIDENTIAL REBUILD PROGRAM This funding would allow for the design and reconstruction of residential streets in multiple areas of the City that have an overall condition index rating of 20 or below and are not funded by the sales tax for street maintenance. $10,000,000

STREET RECLAMATION This funding would allow for the reclamation of residential streets in multiple areas of the City that have an overall condition index rating between 0-50 (out of 100). These funds will be used to expand the existing street reclamation program that is currently funded by the street maintenance sales tax. $16,475,000

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for the design and reconfiguration of intersections in multiple areas of the City to address issues related to delay and safety at selected intersections. Improvements could include the addition of turn lanes or new traffic control. $5,000,000

SIDEWALK PROGRAM This funding would allow for the design and reconstruction of existing sidewalks that are in a condition that cannot be repaired with funds allocated in the current City budget, and the construction of new sidewalks and ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. $2,750,000

SIGNAL/ITS ANNUAL PROGRAM This funding would allow for the construction of traffic signals and other ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) devices such as electronic message boards and traffic management cameras, including Internally Lighted Street Name (ILSN) signs. $4,500,000

GRANT MATCH FUNDING PROGRAM This funding would allow for match funding for state and federal grants. $1,400,000

CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING PROGRAM This funding would allow for the testing of materials and methods during roadway construction. $1,000,000

IRRIGATION REPAIR PROGRAM This funding would allow for the relocation or repair of irrigation systems that conflict with roadway construction. $270,000

SURVEYING PROGRAM This funding would allow for required city surveying land related to capital projects. $300,000

ADA REVIEW AND INSPECTION SERVICES PROGRAM This funding would allow for required third-party review and inspections of capital projects for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). $120,000

Proposition B: Public Safety

It passed with 74% of the vote.

Proposition B means the city will be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $48,930,000 for designing, developing, constructing, reconstructing, improving, renovating, expanding, equipping, and furnishing public safety facilities, including rebuilding a fire station and acquiring vehicles and equipment, and including the acquisition of land.

PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING FACILITY DESIGN This funding would allow for the conceptual design of a joint Public Safety Training Facility for Police and Fire staff. $5,700,000

FIRE STATION #6 REBUILD This funding would allow for the design, demolition, and reconstruction of Fire Station #6. $13,500,000

FIRE EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENTS This funding would allow for the procurement of six fire engines, two ladder trucks, one aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle (ARFF), and one brush truck for the Fire Department. $15,800,000

DISPATCH RADIO REPLACEMENTS This funding would allow for replacement of obsolete dispatch radios for the Fire Department and a portion of the Police Department. $8,200,000

OTT CRIBBS PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvement at the Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center, including plumbing fixtures, roof drain/downspouts, variable air volume heating, electrical panel/breaker replacement, fire alarm system, emergency lighting, detention equipment, and security cameras. $4,200,000

EAST POLICE SUBSTATION IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at the East Police Substation, including replacing the windows, exterior doors, roof, water heater, gas piping, HVAC, lighting, fire alarm system. $1,530,000

Proposition C: Parks and Recreation

It passed with 69% of the vote.

Proposition C means the city will be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $9,345,000 for acquiring, developing, renovating and improving parks, park facilities and open spaces for park and recreation purposes in and for the City, including the acquisition of land.

DOTTIE LYNN RECREATION CENTER IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at Dottie Lynn Recreation Center, including replacing windows, roof, elevator, water heater, sanitary waste piping, HVAC, electrical panel/wiring, lighting, fire alarm system, and exterior lighting (LED). $4,545,000

RIVER LEGACY NATURE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at River Legacy Nature Center including foundation repair, structural beam repair, exterior animal storage rehab, exterior siding, exterior doors, west window wall, roof covering, skylights, water heaters, air handling units, fluorescent lighting replacement, and fire alarm and emergency exit light replacement. $2,800,000

PARK INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for playgrounds, scoreboards, pavilions, bathrooms, exercise equipment, general furnishings, and LED light conversion at ball fields in multiple parks in the City. $2,000,000

Proposition D: Downtown Administrative Buildings

It passed with 57% of the vote.

Proposition D means the City will be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $3,105,000 for renovating, repairing, improving, and equipping existing City administrative buildings and facilities in downtown Arlington, including mechanical, electrical, air conditioning, heating, ventilation, fire alarm and emergency lighting equipment and system.

CITY HALL MAJOR SYSTEMS REPLACEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at City Hall, including the replacement of HVAC pumps, hydronic radiators and piping, air handling units, variable air volume electric heating with ducting, fire alarm system, emergency lighting.

Proposition E: Libraries

It passed with 71% of the vote.

The city will be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $2,425,000 for designing, developing, constructing, reconstructing, improving, renovating, expanding, equipping, and furnishing library facilities.

RON WRIGHT LAKE ARLINGTON LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library, including foundation, windows/doors, roof, plumbing, HVAC, electrical wiring, lighting, fire alarm system, security system, parking lots, walkways, and exterior lighting. $1,575,000

SOUTHEAST LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at Southeast Branch Library, including sanitary sewer/waste pipe system, HVAC, fire alarm system and security system. $420,000

SOUTHWEST LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at the Southwest Branch Library, including the foundation, sump pump, and security system. $130,000

WOODLAND WEST LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS This funding would allow for improvements at Wooland West Branch Library, including the exterior doors, gas pipes, lighting and emergency lighting. $300,000