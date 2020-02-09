Strong storms, with severe weather possible for North Texas Sunday evening

article

There is a chance for strong or severe storms to hit North Texas Sunday evening.

There is a slight severe weather risk for much of the Metroplex.

Stronger storms will be possible southeast of Dallas starting around 4 p.m. Those storms could bring strong winds, hail, and there is a low tornado threat.

In the areas north of Dallas, there is another risk of severe weather, as a cold front is expected to move in late Sunday night.