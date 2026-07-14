North Texas gets brief break from triple-digit heat before summer weather returns

The Brief North and Central Texas will see a brief break from triple-digit heat this week, but scattered afternoon thunderstorms will bring rain and high humidity through Thursday. Slow-moving storms could trigger sudden flooding, particularly in southern areas like Navarro County where up to 8 inches of rain fell Monday on already saturated soil. The cool relief ends this weekend as a high-pressure system builds back over the state, pushing temperatures back into the upper 90s by Saturday and near 100 degrees next week.



North and Central Texas residents are getting a brief reprieve from relentless triple-digit heat this week. However, a parade of slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms could trigger localized flooding in already saturated areas.

Following a deluge on Monday, Tuesday morning started on a quieter note for the morning commute across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The quiet weather will not last long as daytime heating kicks off another round of scattered showers and storms.

Flooding Risks

While the morning commute remained mostly dry for those traveling north and east into the Metroplex, areas to the south and into Central Texas remain under a watchful eye.

Of particular concern is Navarro County, where radar estimates show between 4 and 8 inches of rain fell yesterday. With soils already saturated, any additional rainfall could quickly trigger runoff.

The afternoon storms are expected to be highly efficient rainmakers. Because environmental steering winds are weak, these storms will be slow movers, capable of dumping heavy rainfall and producing frequent lightning in localized spots.

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7-Day Forecast

Timeline:

The active weather pattern is expected to linger through the middle of the workweek, keeping daytime temperatures well below the historical averages for mid-summer.

Tuesday: Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to develop, with a 40% coverage rate overall. The highest concentration of storms will be in Central Texas and points southward, while coverage will remain more isolated near the Red River. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday: The scatter-storm threat remains at 30%, though computer models suggest Wednesday's potential could trend slightly higher. Highs will creep up toward the 90-degree mark, accompanied by high humidity.

Friday: The region begins to dry out, with rain chances dropping to 10% in DFW and 20% to the west.

A Return to Summer Heat

What's next:

The cloud cover and rain are keeping afternoon temperatures in the comfortable mid-to-upper 80s—a sharp contrast to the triple-digit temperatures that baked the region last week.

However, the break from the extreme heat will be short-lived. Forecasters say the weather pattern will shift by the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds back over the Lone Star State. Highs are projected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday, with triple digits looming close behind by early next week.