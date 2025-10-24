Dallas weather: 6 fires reported amid early morning North Texas thunderstorms

article

The Brief At least six structure fires were reported across North Texas, including multiple two-story homes in Denton County and a high-rise in Dallas. While most fires are under investigation, officials have confirmed that lightning was the cause of at least a couple of the reported incidents, including one in Frisco. The region faces a high-risk severe weather event Friday night, with the primary concerns being strong winds and increased tornado potential west of I-35.



Multiple structure fires were reported across North Texas early Friday following heavy thunderstorms, with fire officials confirming at least some of the blazes were lightning-related.

Fire Incidents Following Morning Storms

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to at least six separate structure fires in the early hours of Friday morning. While the exact cause is still under investigation for all cases, officials have confirmed that some were directly caused by lightning strikes. No injuries were reported.

Frisco: At 4:30 a.m., Frisco firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home just north of State Highway 121, near Ohio Drive. Crews found flames extending through the roof. It is unclear whether lightning was the source, but the fire began during a thunderstorm.

Frisco: A confirmed lightning strike hit a house, causing light smoke in the attic and smoldering on the roof.

Dallas: A two-alarm fire was reported in the basement of a high-rise building off Ross Avenue.

Double Oak (Denton County): Firefighters arrived at a two-story residence to find smoke showing from the garage.

Northlake (Denton County): A two-story home showed heavy fire coming from the roof upon the arrival of the fire department.

Flower Mound (Denton County): A two-story house fire was reported with flames visible in the garage attic.

Flower Mound (Denton County): A second two-story house fire was reported, caused by an attic fire.

North Texas Severe Weather Friday Night

Residents should remain highly aware of the forecast, as North Texas prepares for another round of potentially severe weather moving in Friday night. These thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall and more severe conditions.

The greatest threats will be strong winds and the potential for tornadoes, particularly west of Interstate 35. Heavy rainfall could lead to totals of 4 to 5 inches by Saturday, significantly increasing the flood risk across the region.

