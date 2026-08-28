Dallas Weather: Sunny and hot weekend with poor air quality

The Brief North Texas will see a hot, sunny weekend with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Friday due to high ozone levels, with poor air quality remaining a concern over the coming days. High pressure is locking in dry conditions, leaving no significant rain or heat relief in sight through next week.



It will be another hot and sunny weekend in North Texas.

Weekend Forecast

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Expect plenty of sunshine and heat to end the week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout the weekend with very few rain chances.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for most of North Texas on Friday because atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.

The poor air quality will remain a concern over the next few days.

7-Day Forecast

High pressure shifts back eastward, drying us out for the foreseeable future. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected through next week.

Expect morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

There is no significant rain or relief in sight.