Dallas Weather: Sunny and hot weekend with poor air quality
DALLAS - It will be another hot and sunny weekend in North Texas.
Weekend Forecast
Expect plenty of sunshine and heat to end the week.
High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout the weekend with very few rain chances.
The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for most of North Texas on Friday because atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.
The poor air quality will remain a concern over the next few days.
7-Day Forecast
High pressure shifts back eastward, drying us out for the foreseeable future. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected through next week.
Expect morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.
There is no significant rain or relief in sight.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.