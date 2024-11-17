Dallas weather: Two rounds of storms Sunday night, Monday morning

There will be two rounds of storms on Sunday night and Monday morning in North Texas.

Sunday Forecast: Scattered Storms, Heavy Rain

The first round will be between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The storms on Sunday night will be scattered.

A few will be strong with heavy rain.

Monday Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms

There will be a squall line early Monday morning.

The strongest storms will be west of I-35W from about 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

That area could see high winds and even an isolated tornado.

The Metroplex will see its rain around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be a wind risk for the I-35 corridor.

Featured article

The storms will weaken as it reaches areas to the east around 9 a.m.

Skies are expected to clear by the afternoon and temperatures will return to near 70 later in the day.

Live Radar: North Texas

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday looks to be very nice, with drier air and sun pushing highs into the low 70s.

Cooler air will come in on Wednesday.

Highs will hit the low 60s with sunshine.

Thursday will be the coldest say of the week as winds die off.

Lows will be near 40 in the cities and the 30s in outlying areas. Some frost and freezes are possible.

Temperatures will be back to normal on Thursday and in the 70s by the weekend.