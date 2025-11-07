Dallas Weather: Coldest air of the season heading our way

The Brief Friday and Saturday remain mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A strong cold front arrives late Saturday, bringing the coldest air we've seen so far this season. Monday morning lows will be in the 30s, with some areas north of DFW below freezing.



You’re going to face a little bit of weather whiplash this weekend. The unseasonably warm temperatures will quickly drop.

Friday Forecast

Everyone in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex woke up to fairly mild air and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday morning.

But the sunshine and clear skies mean we’ll reach highs in the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of the day.

Weekend Forecast

That trend of mild weather continues for most of the day on Saturday.

Then, late Saturday, a strong cold front moves through, bringing the coldest air of the season.

Brisk northerly winds usher in much cooler air for Sunday. Winds may gust to 30 mph throughout the day, as highs only climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

"The most notable part about this forecast is going to be the wind chills, especially early Monday after that front through Saturday night. Pretty windy and chilly on Sunday," said Meteorologist Kylie Capps.

7-Day Forecast

Clear skies and north winds will make for a chilly start to the work week.

Monday morning lows will drop into the 30s, with some spots at or below the freezing mark outside the metroplex.

"That freezing line looks to stay just to the north of I-20, but once we factor in those fairly high winds that day on Monday, once again we could likely wake up to those wind chills in the 20s, which is kind of unusual for early to mid-November," Kylie said.

Sunshine moderates temperatures back close to 60 by the afternoon.

Then, south winds return, which means a quick warm-up starting Tuesday.