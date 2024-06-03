Dallas Weather: Heat, humidity & more storms in the forecast
DALLAS - It’s going to be another stormy week in North Texas, this time with the addition of the June heat and humidity.
According to the FOX 4 Weather Team, Monday starts off cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s. It will feel like the 90s because of the heat index.
The next big chance for storms is Monday afternoon and evening as a complex drops down from Kansas and Oklahoma.
Coverage is highest in the northern counties with the main risks being high winds and flooding rains.
The western counties have a secondary risk because of the dry line. If storms pop up, they could bring large hail and high winds.
7-Day Forecast
Highs stay in the mid to low 90s for the rest of the week.
Tuesday will again be hot and muggy, but storm-free.
Storms may come in at night into Wednesday morning with a week front. The rest of Wednesday will likely be quiet.
Thursday has a 20% chance of rain, especially near the Red River.
Then on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, higher storm chances return.