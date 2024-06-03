Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:34 AM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:02 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:13 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:17 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:52 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:30 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Jack County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 1:38 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County

Dallas Weather: Heat, humidity & more storms in the forecast

By and
Published  June 3, 2024 9:38am CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Dallas weather: June 3 afternoon forecast

More storms are in the forecast on Monday. FOX 4's Kylie Capps takes a look at when chances are highest.

DALLAS - It’s going to be another stormy week in North Texas, this time with the addition of the June heat and humidity.

According to the FOX 4 Weather Team, Monday starts off cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s. It will feel like the 90s because of the heat index.

Image 1 of 3

 

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather

The next big chance for storms is Monday afternoon and evening as a complex drops down from Kansas and Oklahoma.

Coverage is highest in the northern counties with the main risks being high winds and flooding rains.

The western counties have a secondary risk because of the dry line. If storms pop up, they could bring large hail and high winds.

DFW Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

Highs stay in the mid to low 90s for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will again be hot and muggy, but storm-free.

Storms may come in at night into Wednesday morning with a week front. The rest of Wednesday will likely be quiet.

Thursday has a 20% chance of rain, especially near the Red River.

Then on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, higher storm chances return.