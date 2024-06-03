Dallas Weather: Heat, humidity & more storms in the forecast

It’s going to be another stormy week in North Texas, this time with the addition of the June heat and humidity.

According to the FOX 4 Weather Team, Monday starts off cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s. It will feel like the 90s because of the heat index.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather

The next big chance for storms is Monday afternoon and evening as a complex drops down from Kansas and Oklahoma.

Coverage is highest in the northern counties with the main risks being high winds and flooding rains.

The western counties have a secondary risk because of the dry line. If storms pop up, they could bring large hail and high winds.

DFW Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

Highs stay in the mid to low 90s for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will again be hot and muggy, but storm-free.

Storms may come in at night into Wednesday morning with a week front. The rest of Wednesday will likely be quiet.

Thursday has a 20% chance of rain, especially near the Red River.

Then on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, higher storm chances return.