Strong storms dropped hail in some parts of North Texas on Thursday night.

Hail that was larger than the size of golf balls pounded the home of FOX 4 viewer Karen Gomez in Sanger from Denton County.

FOX 4 viewer Justin Kirwin also saw a bit of hail in Sanger. He shared video of himself grabbing some decent-sized hailstones from his yard.

FOX 4 viewer Mellissa Gardner shared some of the hail that she saw at her home in Bolivar.

Hail in Bolivar from May 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Mellissa Gardner)

While some saw severe hail, others just saw dark skies.

Similar scenarios could happen on repeat over the weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday the storm risk will risk around 4 or 5 p.m.

There is a potential for severe storms at night, with golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Coverage is expected to be limited, so just because you don't see storms at your house doesn't mean the rest of North Texas is that lucky.