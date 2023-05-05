Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Hail pounds North Texas' northern counties while many stay dry

Hail falls in Sanger Thursday night

Sanger saw hail larger than golf balls on Thursday. The northern counties of North Texas were hit with hail while many others only saw dark skies.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Strong storms dropped hail in some parts of North Texas on Thursday night.

Hail that was larger than the size of golf balls pounded the home of FOX 4 viewer Karen Gomez in Sanger from Denton County.

FOX 4 viewer Justin Kirwin also saw a bit of hail in Sanger. He shared video of himself grabbing some decent-sized hailstones from his yard.

FOX 4 viewer Mellissa Gardner shared some of the hail that she saw at her home in Bolivar.

Hail in Bolivar from May 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Mellissa Gardner)

While some saw severe hail, others just saw dark skies.

Similar scenarios could happen on repeat over the weekend.

Dallas weather: May 5 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews takes a look at the chance to see more hail in North Texas on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday the storm risk will risk around 4 or 5 p.m. 

There is a potential for severe storms at night, with golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Coverage is expected to be limited, so just because you don't see storms at your house doesn't mean the rest of North Texas is that lucky.