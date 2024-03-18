It will be a chilly end of winter in North Texas.

Some parts of our area could see a bit of frost come Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Forecast: Possible Frost, Light Freeze

Portions of Denton and Collin County have a chance of freezing and frost overnight.

Low temperatures at DFW Airport are expected to fall to 39 degrees, but the closer you get to the Red River the lower temperatures will be.

The highest chance of frost will be in shady, covered areas.

If you live north of the Metroplex, you might want to cover your plants on Monday night.

Because we are early in the growing season, vegetation is very sensitive right now.

High temperatures will reach 69 degrees on Tuesday, which typical for this time of year.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will warm up later in the week as we enter spring.

There is a chance of showers and storms from Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point, severe weather is not expected as a part of the system.

High temperatures will climb back into the 70s by the end of the work week.

Early next week a stronger storm system is expected to arrive.