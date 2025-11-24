Dallas weather: Flood Watch in effect; High water causes massive backups on I-35

article

The Brief A Flood Watch is in effect for the DFW area as parts of North Texas received up to 4 inches of rain early Monday morning, with the flood and hail threat expected to diminish by 3 p.m. The heaviest weather, which is mainly affecting areas along and north of I-20, will shift east by noon, allowing for drier, pleasant weather in the late afternoon and evening. A cold front will move in later this week, bringing chilly weather for Thanksgiving, with morning temperatures potentially dropping into the 30s before the skies clear and temperatures reach the low 60s.



A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth area as some North Texas cities have already recorded 4 inches of rain early Monday morning.

Monday Forecast: Flood Watch

The flood threat is the greatest concern in Monday’s forecast, primarily for areas along and north of Interstate 20 (I-20). Gusty winds and hail are also expected in some areas, with all threats diminishing by 3 p.m.

Widespread storms produced large hail Monday morning, particularly in parts of Wise and Denton counties. The overall severe threat is low, though meteorologist Ali Turiano notes there is a low tornado threat later today for areas farther south, such as Palestine.

We've seen a lot of high water on I-35E near Inwood Road due to a clogged drain. The average speed in this area is 7 to 8 mph, according to traffic expert Chip Waggoner.

By noon, the heaviest weather is expected to shift east and southeast, allowing parts of the Metroplex to begin drying out. The late afternoon and evening hours will see pleasant weather with no additional rain.

Use extra caution on the roads. Do not drive through high water.

LIVE RADAR: Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas flight delays

The FAA lifted the ground stop at Dallas Love Field, but there is still a big delay at DFW Airport. Flights at DFW Airport are delayed about 50 minutes due to the storms.

Both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field are leading the U.S. in delays and cancellations Monday.

7-Day Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front

Drier air will move in for the remainder of the week.

A cold front moves into North Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chillier start to the morning before temperatures warm to the high 60s.

For Thanksgiving (Thursday), the morning will be cold, with some temperatures dipping into the 30s, before rising to the low 60s under sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Friday before rain returns over the weekend. The National Weather Service anticipates this system will bring lighter rain than recent storms.