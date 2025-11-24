Dallas weather: Flood Watch in effect; High water causes massive backups on I-35
DALLAS - A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth area as some North Texas cities have already recorded 4 inches of rain early Monday morning.
Monday Forecast: Flood Watch
The flood threat is the greatest concern in Monday’s forecast, primarily for areas along and north of Interstate 20 (I-20). Gusty winds and hail are also expected in some areas, with all threats diminishing by 3 p.m.
Widespread storms produced large hail Monday morning, particularly in parts of Wise and Denton counties. The overall severe threat is low, though meteorologist Ali Turiano notes there is a low tornado threat later today for areas farther south, such as Palestine.
We've seen a lot of high water on I-35E near Inwood Road due to a clogged drain. The average speed in this area is 7 to 8 mph, according to traffic expert Chip Waggoner.
By noon, the heaviest weather is expected to shift east and southeast, allowing parts of the Metroplex to begin drying out. The late afternoon and evening hours will see pleasant weather with no additional rain.
Use extra caution on the roads. Do not drive through high water.
LIVE RADAR: Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas flight delays
The FAA lifted the ground stop at Dallas Love Field, but there is still a big delay at DFW Airport. Flights at DFW Airport are delayed about 50 minutes due to the storms.
Both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field are leading the U.S. in delays and cancellations Monday.
7-Day Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front
Drier air will move in for the remainder of the week.
A cold front moves into North Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chillier start to the morning before temperatures warm to the high 60s.
For Thanksgiving (Thursday), the morning will be cold, with some temperatures dipping into the 30s, before rising to the low 60s under sunny skies.
Clouds will increase Friday before rain returns over the weekend. The National Weather Service anticipates this system will bring lighter rain than recent storms.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.