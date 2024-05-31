Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

1 in 6 Texans live or work in flood hazard area, report shows

By
Updated  May 31, 2024 10:42am CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of North Texas

All that rain that's fallen over the past 24 hours has led to flooding in some parts of our area. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga reports live from a flooded park in McKinney.

An alarming report on the risk of major flooding in Texas received both praise and criticism.

The plan was ordered under a new state law in response to 2017's Hurricane Harvey.

A draft report says one in six Texans lives or works in a flood hazard area. That's about five million people.

Nearly 900,000 homes and buildings are at risk.

The Texas Water Development Board is proposing more than $54 billion in flood control, public education and state regulatory changes.

"We're seeing flooding, we're seeing fires, we're seeing drought, better building codes and resilient building codes can help on all of those aspects that we're all facing," said Cyrus Reed from the Sierra Club's Lone Star chapter.

Home builder groups and environmentalists have opposing views on the possibility of more state control over building codes and land use.

Featured

Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend
article

Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend

It’s another wet and soggy day in North Texas.

"We're really concerned about the state really getting involved in land use like this. That would be unprecedented and a huge growth of government," said New Munoz of the Texas Association of Builders.

The board will review public comment over the next two months and could adopt a final flood control plan in August.